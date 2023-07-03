Kris Tapley, who used to cover the Oscars way back in the day, has launched a podcast on the 90s epic, Speed. He’ll be doing 50 episodes leading up to the 30th Anniversary of Speed June 10, 2024. Episode Four just dropped today and if you’d like to listen to it, you can find all of the information, background and links over at the podcast website:

“Phase one of the podcast covers the development of the project both on the page and in the halls of two major Hollywood studios. Phase two covers stories of principal photography as cast and crew recount a production the likes of which we’ll never see again. Finally, phase three covers the release of the film and the packaging of it for a global audience that would turn it into a phenomenon. Along the way, the journey takes several “detours” to contextualize the various elements of Speed with critics, journalists, authors, film historians and more.”

I will admit, I liked the movie Speed but I wasn’t sure whether hearing about it on a podcast would be of itnterest, but Kris has gotten deep and wonky with it, which makes it kind of like taking a college course not just on Speed but on the machinations of Hollywood. What I love about it, of course, is that it exists in the days of the old Hollywood, when their main concerns were not altruism but rather, just making an entertaining movie people will like – not that complicated!

Kris has said that Top Gun Maverick is the kind of movie we used to get like every three weeks back in the 90s and it’s true — Speed was one of those. I don’t often listen to pocasts on movies for some reason. They just don’t hold my interest. I like the ones that tell me things I didn’t know, rather than those that just give me their opinions on the films. And for that, 50MPHpodcast is perfection.

If you have an interest in the movie Speed, or movies of the 90s, or of Hollywood in general, give it a listen. There are links to all of the various podcast platforms at the site.

Here is the intro:

And an interview with critic Justin Chang about the film itself:

And the rest here.