The only way America works is if we adhere to its founding principles, but specifically the First Amendment. Freedom of Speech, Press, Assembly, etc. Lately, an icky word has crept in called “deplatforming,” used to describe censorship, basically. The “words are harm” generation of activists believe that silencing dissent is acceptable and should be applauded.

But it’s not acceptable, not in a free country.

I almost decided to boycott AMC theaters for caving to activists to “deplatform” the documentary about gender transition called No Way Back. In no version of America is that acceptable practice, no matter what excuse or rationalization they give you, like: should we platform movies by Nazis? No, I’m not kidding, they go that far. But so what? It is our job as the adults in the room to stand up to them and take what consequences come our way.

Being commanded to obey the Ordnung only makes me want to defy it even more, especially on this day, Independence Day. Why would we have fought a bloody revolution only to allow ourselves now to be cowed by fanaticism?

This subject is too serious to be a one-sided debate. This is not “settled science” by any means. And if those who are advocating for youth-gender transition — which includes the removal of healthy breasts on teenage girls and hormone therapy that can cause the loss of sexual function and fertility–should not be afraid for young people and parents to hear both sides. Bottom line is this: we better be DAMNED SURE we’re getting it right.

It is shocking that we have a President, not to mention a governor here in California, who are not demanding more careful consideration and research before going through with permanent changes to young bodies before the age of consent. Heads will roll when the chickens come home to roost, that much I know for sure.

I would say No Way Back should be considered for the Oscars but if any group has been sucked into the same ideology that led to AMC dropping this movie from distribution, it’s them.

Happy Fourth and let freedom ring.

The film No Way Back is available now for around $20 and can be streamed by clicking here.