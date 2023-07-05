We’ve all been dazzled by the Killers of the Flower Moon teaser trailer that dropped around the film’s Cannes premiere, and here’s the full trailer for the Martin Scorsese-directed film to further whet our appetites for its October launch. Also, Apple announces that the film will be digitally remastered for IMAX and will be available in IMAX theaters on October 6.

Here are the official description and trailer:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.