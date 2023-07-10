It’s time for Team ADTV to make their final predictions for the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Nominations will be announced Wednesday, July 12, starting at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT. You can watch the nominations at the Emmys.com live stream when announced by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. We’ll be posting the full list of nominations here at Awards Daily as soon as they’re available.
Until then, here are our final predictions in major races: performance and series across Comedy, Drama, Limited / Anthology Series, and TV Movie.
Sound off in the comment on your own predictions!
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress
Comedy Actor
Comedy Supporting Actress
Comedy Supporting Actor
Drama Series
Drama Actress
Drama Actor
Drama Supporting Actress
Drama Supporting Actor
Limited / Anthology Series
Limited / Anthology Actress
Limited / Anthology Actor
Limited / Anthology Supporting Actress
Limited / Anthology Supporting Actor
TV Movie