This year’s Best Picture race might have some of the best films you’ve ever seen up for the top prize, like Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, The Killer, The Holdovers, perhaps Priscilla and Saltburn – who knows what else awaits. But only one movie has become a full blown movement, almost a religion by now and that movie is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

By all accounts, Ryan Gosling as Ken steals the show, and here is an exclusive Just Ken musical number:

Sometimes, especially lately, films can not only be willed into the Oscar race but sometimes they can even win if the hive mind is passionate enough about them. Movies become a kind of religion onto themselves. You won’t really see that with a movie like Oppenheimer because it’s too white and too male. But Barbie is exactly the right movie at exactly the right moment.

It would have to be catastrophically bad (House of Gucci) not to become something more than just an Oscar contender. I will spare you my long lecture about a whole generation conditioned to imprint on brands and remain loyal to those brands and how the brands themselves can be a religious movement – but suffice it to say, the whole thing has come full circle now in 2023. Brands just have to be representative of the ideological fervor for that to take hold.

All of this to say that I haven’t been quite as bullish on Barbie getting into the race but now it seems, regardless of the movie’s quality, an inevitability.

Here are the collections of reactions from Variety:

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnq — Jack (@JStepback) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

A lot of us strive to be “perfect” like Barbie, but the film will show you don’t always have to be so perfect, because even in a “perfect world,” we still have flaws and that’s okay. It’s for teens and an adult crowd who grew up with the franchise. #BarbieTheMovie / #BarbieMovie https://t.co/7zKttIdhyx pic.twitter.com/P51xEEyIXR — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) July 10, 2023

I saw #BarbieTheMovie and Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu ! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist😜💗 #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/tL7vaUsqT4 — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) July 10, 2023

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

There was a tiny whiff of dissent buried in Variety’s coverage:

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

#BarbieTheMovie is witty, heartfelt, and downright fun at times. Ryan Gosling is a scene stealer delivering most of the laughs while Margot Robbie’s heartfelt performance will tug at your heartstrings. While I enjoyed most of the film the screenplay feels bloated at times pic.twitter.com/lepggZKZIX — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 10, 2023

I think it’s clear from these reviews, from the publicity onslaught that we’re looking at another Little Women type of scenario where even if the film doesn’t get the requisite accolades — like a Best Director nomination — there will be enough public outcry (and accusations of sexism) to push the movie through.

Barbie would not be the first, nor will it be the last, movie that will be “too big to ignore” in the Best Picture race, though it might be the first one based on a franchise brand that is attached to the movie with its products. Or maybe they had toys for The Departed and No Country for Old Men and I just missed that. Oh man, how much would you love to have toys for those movies?

Honestly, not that any of it matters because the Oscars are still fighting for survival, as is Hollywood overall. If Greta Gerwig helps them rebuild and rebrand, while making money for them, where’s the harm?