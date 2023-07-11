A complete list of nominees in all categories can be found below:

Broadcast Network & Cable Nominations

Best Broadcast Network Drama Series (10)

9-1-1 (FOX)

Alaska Daily (ABC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Will Trent (ABC)

Best Cable Drama Series (10)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

From (MGM+)

P-Valley (Starz)

Succession (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (8)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Harold Perrineau – From (MGM+)

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Milo Ventimiglia – The Company You Keep (ABC)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Raymond Lee – Quantum Leap (NBC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (8)

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Erika Christensen – Will Trent (ABC)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Juliette Lewis – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Sarah Snook – Succession – (HBO)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO)

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (10)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO)

Cole Hauser – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Elijah Wood – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jeremy Sisto – FBI (CBS)

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Luke Grimes – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Theo James – The White Lotus (HBO)

Wes Bentley – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (10)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO)

Catalina Sandino Moreno – From (MGM+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Janet Montgomery – New Amsterdam (NBC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Jen Tullock – Perry Mason (HBO)

Lauren Ambrose – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sonja Sohn – Will Trent (ABC)

Sophie Thatcher – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (8)

A Million Little Things – DJ Nash & James Roday Rodriguez, One Big Thing (ABC)

Quantum Leap – Shakina, Let Them Play (NBC)

Succession – Jesse Armstrong, Connor’s Wedding (HBO)

The White Lotus – Mike White, Arrivederci (HBO)

Will Trent – Liz Heldens & Kath Lingenfelter, A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart (ABC)

Yellowjackets – Jonathan Lisco, Edible Complex (Showtime)

Yellowjackets – Liz Phang and Rich Monahan, Burial (Showtime)

Yellowstone – Taylor Sheridan, Horses In Heaven (Paramount Network)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series (8)

From – Jack Bender, Pas de Deux (MGM+)

Queen Sugar – Ava DuVernay, For They Existed (OWN)

Succession – Mark Mylod, Connor’s Wedding (HBO)

The Cleaning Lady – Timothy Busfield, Sanctuary (FOX)

The Company You Keep – Jon Huertas, The Spy Who Loved Me (ABC)

Will Trent – Howard Deutch, Bill Black (ABC)

Yellowjackets – Ben Semanoff, Edible Complex (Showtime)

Yellowjackets – Karyn Kusama, Storytelling (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series (4)

Accused (FOX)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (Lifetime)

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable TV Movie (4)

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Reno 9-1-1: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The Portable Door (MGM+)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4)

Alexander Skarsgård – Documentary Now! (IFC)

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers (HBO)

Josh Groban – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4)

Cate Blanchett – Documentary Now! (IFC)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (NatGeo)

H.E.R. – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4)

Guy Pearce – A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (NatGeo)

Wendell Pierce – Accused (FOX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4)

Hannah Waddingham – Tom Jones: Masterpiece (PBS)

Judy Greer – White House Plumbers (HBO)

Kathleen Turner – White House Plumbers (HBO)

Lena Headey – White House Plumbers (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4):

Accused – Howard Gordon, Scott’s Story (FOX)

A Small Light – Joan Rater & Tony Phelan, Pilot (NatGeo)

A Spy Among Friends – Alexander Cary, Boom-ooh-yatatatah (MGM+)

Documentary Now! – John Mulaney, Soldier of Illusion Part 1 (IFC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie (4):

A Small Light – Susanna Fogel, Pilot (NatGeo)

A Spy Among Friends – Nick Murphy, Snow (MGM+)

Documentary Now! – Alex Buono & Rhys Thomas, Soldier of Illusion Part 1 (IFC)

White House Plumbers – David Mandel, Entire Series (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series (6)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Animal Control (FOX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Night Court (NBC)

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Best Cable Comedy Series (6)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Blindspotting (Starz)

Dave (FXX)

Party Down (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (8)

Adam Scott – Party Down (Starz)

Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien (SYFY)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk – Lucky Hank (AMC)

Joel McHale – Animal Control (FOX)

John Goodman – The Conners (ABC)

John Larroquette – Night Court (NBC

Utkarsh Ambudkar – Ghosts (CBS)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (8)

Gina Rodriguez – Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Blindspotting (Starz)

Marcia Gay Harden – So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Robin Thede – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

Sofia Black-D’Elia – Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (10)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Ken Marino – Party Down (Starz)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (FOX)

Martin Starr – Party Down (Starz)

Ryan Hansen – Party Down (Starz)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (10)

Danielle Pinnock – Ghosts (CBS)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jane Lynch – Party Down (Starz)

Jennifer Garner – Party Down (Starz)

Lisa Ann Walter – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Megan Mullally – Party Down (Starz)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

Sarah Goldberg – Barry (HBO)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta (FX)

Best Writing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (6)

Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson, Development Day (ABC)

Barry – Bill Hader (HBO)

Ghosts – Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Whodunnit (CBS)

Not Dead Yet – Casey Johnson & David Windsor, Pilot (ABC)

Party Down – John Enbom, Once Upon A Time “Proms Away” Prom-otional Event (Starz)

What We Do In The Shadows – Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd, Private School (FX)

Best Directing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series (6)

Abbott Elementary – Randall Einhorn, Teacher’s Conference (ABC)

Barry – Bill Hader (HBO)

Blindspotting – Rafael Casal, The Good, The Bad, And The Thizzly (Starz)

Ghosts – Christine Gernon, Whodunnit (CBS)

Party Down – Ken Marino, KSGY-95 Prizewinner’s Luau (Starz)

What We Do In The Shadows – Kyle Newacheck, Private School (FX)

Streaming Nominations

Best Streaming Comedy Series (10)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series (8)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult- The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series (8)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)

Kim Fields – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV+)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series (10)

Benjamin Bratt – Poker Face (Peacock)

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Freevee)

Ke Huy Quan – American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series (10)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Christina Ricci – Wednesday (Netflix)

Diana Maria Riva – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Rachel Bloom – Reboot (Hulu)

Yeo Yann Yann – American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series (8)

The Coroner’s Assistant – Angeline Walsh, The Interview (YouTube)

Only Murders in the Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, & Rob Turbovsky, I Know Who Did It. (Hulu)

Poker Face – Rian Johnson, Dead Man’s Hand (Peacock)

Shrinking – Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, & Brett Goldstein, Coin Flip (Apple TV+)

The Bear – Christopher Storer, System (FX on Hulu)

The Great – Tony McNamara, Choose Your Weapon (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino, Four Minutes (Prime Video)

Wednesday – Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series (8)

UnPrisoned – Numa Perrier, Nigrescence (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building – Jamie Babbit, “I Know Who Did It” (Hulu)

Poker Face – Rian Johnson, Escape From Shit Mountain (Peacock)

Shrinking – James Ponsoldt, Coin Flip (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso – Declan Lowney, So Long, Farewell (Apple TV+)

The Bear – Christopher Storer, Review (FX on Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino, Four Minutes (Prime Video)

Wednesday – Tim Burton, Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe (Netflix)

Best Streaming Drama Series (10)

1923 (Paramount+)

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series (8)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Dominic West – The Crown (Netflix)

Harrison Ford – 1923 (Paramount+)

Jack Quaid – The Boys (Prime Video)

Logan Lerman – Hunters (Prime Video)

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Penn Badgley – You (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series (8)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Erin Moriarty – The Boys (Prime Video)

Helen Mirren – 1923 (Paramount+)

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Karen Fukuhara – The Boys (Prime Video)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Lizzy Caplan – Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series (10)

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Brent Spiner – Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Chace Crawford – The Boys (Prime Video)

Edi Gathegi – For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings (Prime Video)

Jensen Ackles – The Boys (Prime Video)

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix)

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Andor (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series (10)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Emily Swallow – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor (Disney+)

Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Lesley Manville – The Crown (Netflix)

Sarah Desjardins – The Night Agent (Netflix)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Best Writing in a Streaming Drama Series (6)

1923 – Taylor Sheridan, 1923 (Paramount+)

Andor – Tony Gilroy, Rix Road (Disney+)

Bel-Air – Carla Banks Waddles & Daniela Gaj, Don’t Look Back (Peacock)

Star Trek: Picard – Terry Matalas, The Last Generation (Paramount+)

The Boys – Logan Ritchey & David Reed, The Instant White-Hot Wild (Prime Video)

The Crown – Peter Morgan, Gunpowder (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series (6)

1923 – Ben Richardson, 1923 (Paramount+)

Andor – Benjamin Caron, Rix Road (Disney+)

Star Trek: Picard – Terry Matalas, The Last Generation (Paramount+)

The Boys – Nelson Cragg, Herogasm (Prime Video)

The Diplomat – Alex Graves, The James Bond Clause (Netflix)

The Mandalorian – Lee Isaac Chung, “Chapter 19: The Convert” (Disney+)

Best Streaming Limited Series (10)

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX on Hulu)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie (10)

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Not Okay (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Reality (Max)

Rosaline (Hulu)

The People We Hate At A Wedding (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (8)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Ewan McGregor – Obi Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Steve Carell – The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (8)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Dominique Fishback – Swarm (Prime Video)

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Vera Farmiga – Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (10)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Kieran Tamondong – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Rainn Wilson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Timothy Olyphant – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Young Mazino – Beef (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (10)

Anjali Bhimani – Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Ashley Park – Beef (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble (Hulu)

Evan Rachel Wood – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Julie Ann Emery – Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Best Writing in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (6)

Beef – Lee Sung Jin, The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain (Netflix)

Black Bird – Dennis Lehane & Steve Harris, WhatsHerName (Apple TV+)

Fleishman is in Trouble – Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Me-Time (FX on Hulu)

The Patient – Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, Entire Series (FX on Hulu)

Tiny Beautiful Things – Liz Tigelaar, Pilot (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel (Roku)

Best Directing in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie (6)

Beef – Lee Sung Jin, Figure of Light (Netflix)

Black Bird – Michaël R. Roskam, Pilot (Apple TV+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Paris Barclay, God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance (Netflix)

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Tiny Beautiful Things – Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Pilot (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel (Roku)

Creative Arts Nominations

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or Television Movie (4)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (FOX)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Family Guy (FOX)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie (6)

Attack on Titan (Crunchyroll)

My Hero Academia (Crunchyroll)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Best Short Form Series (8)

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage (VH1)

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode (HBO)

The Last of Us: Inside The Episode (HBO)

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (HBO)

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Best Talk Series (6)

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Pit Stop With Bianca Del Rio (VH1)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)

The Problem with John Stewart (Apple TV+)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Best Variety Series or Special (8)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards (BET)

History of the World Part II (Hulu)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Showtime)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary (4)

Last Flight Home (MTV)

Love to Love You: Donna Summer (HBO)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

White Coat Rebels (Fuse)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Nonfiction Series (6)

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)

Leguizamo Does America (MSNBC)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

Best Streaming Documentary Movie (6)

Call Me Miss Cleo (Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV+)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Sr. (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Nonfiction Series (6)

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet 2 (Apple TV+)

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

Rennervations (Disney+)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Best Contemporary Costumes (6)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Costumes (6)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Andor (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Period Costumes (6)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

The Coroner’s Assistant (YouTube)

Best Original Song (6)

Get It On The Floor – P-Valley (Starz)

The River – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Your Personal Trash Man Can – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Look at Us Now – Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Now You Know – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Talk to Daddy – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Best Main Title Design (6)

House of The Dragon (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

P-Valley (Starz)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Stunts (6)

9-1-1 (FOX)

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Best Game Show (8)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy (ABC)

Family Feud (NBC)

Jeopardy Masters (ABC)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Chase (ABC)

The Price is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Streaming Reality or Competition Series (8)

Baking It (Peacock)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Selena + Chef (Max)

The Great American Baking Show (Roku)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Best Cable Reality or Competition Series (8)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)

Married At First Sight (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Top Chef World All-Stars (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series (8)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Lego Masters (FOX)

MasterChef (FOX)

Shark Tank (ABC)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Best Casting in a Drama Series (10)

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Succession (HBO)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Company You Keep (ABC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Will Trent (ABC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Casting in a Comedy Series (10)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Barry (HBO)

Ghosts (CBS)

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Party Down (Starz)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Best Casting in a Limited Series or TV Movie (10)

Accused (FOX)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

White House Plumbers (HBO)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (10)

Alan Cumming – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Andy Serkis – Andor (Disney+)

Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO)

Bradley Whitford – Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Bryan Cranston – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Murray Barlett – The Last of Us (HBO)

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us (HBO)

Paul Reiser – The Boys (Prime Video)

Timothy Dalton – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (10)

Brad Pitt – Dave (FXX)

James Marsden – Party Down (Starz)

Jon Bernthal – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Leslie Odom Jr. – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Matt Walsh – Ghosts (CBS)

Nick Kroll – What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Simon Helberg – Poker Face (Peacock)

Steve Martin & Martin Short – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (10)

Aya Cash – The Boys (Prime Video)

Ella Purnell – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Gwendoline Christie – The Sandman (Netflix)

Lizzo – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Mckenna Grace – The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us (HBO)

Michelle Forbes – Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Regina Taylor – CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Tamara Clatterbuck – Will Trent (ABC)

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (10)

Aubrey Plaza – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ayo Edebiri – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Wednesday (Netflix)

D’Arcy Carden – Barry (HBO)

Hong Chau – Poker Face (Peacock)

Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Jenna Ortega – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rachel McAdams – Dave (FXX)

Stephanie Hsu – Poker Face (Peacock)

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Number of Nominations by Networks:

ABC – 44

Adult Swim – 1

AMC – 7

Apple TV+ – 42

BET – 1

Bravo – 3

CBS – 17

Comedy Central – 4

Crunchyroll – 2

Disney+ – 28

Food Network – 1

FOX – 19

Fuse – 1

FX – 11

FX on Hulu – 13

FXX – 3

HBO – 54

Hulu – 40

IFC – 5

Lifetime – 3

Max – 4

MGM+ – 8

MSNBC – 1

MTV – 1

NatGeo – 6

NBC – 19

Netflix – 56

OWN – 1

Paramount+ – 20

Paramount Network – 7

PBS – 2

Peacock – 14

Prime Video – 41

Roku – 9

Showtime – 22

Starz – 18

VH1 – 5

YouTube – 2

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Critics Association was established in 2016 with one goal: to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices in entertainment criticism and journalism. Since its inception, the HCA has made history as the country’s most diverse group of critics and journalists, celebrating groundbreaking entertainment, visionary storytellers, and incomparable artists that reflect today’s multifaceted global audiences. Fans and industry professionals are encouraged to follow the conversation and celebrate their favorite television shows and talents using the official hashtag #HCATVAwards on social media. For additional information about The Hollywood Critics Association, click here.