You voted! We voted! And here are your 2023 Cooler Award nominations!

Before we reveal the nominees, we here at Awards Daily want to thank all of you who voted and participated in our 8th iteration of the Cooler Awards. We doubled our votes from last year, which is amazing! We love the passion you all showed in carefully selecting your choices. All voices were heard, including your passionate write-in selections. As a reminder, each category has six nominees unless there was a tie (a “tie” defined as being within one percentage point of the previous nominee).

So, let’s keep that momentum going!

To prepare, we’re going to give you plenty of time to catch up on our nominees in case you haven’t seen them yet. Mark your calendars for August 17 when we begin final round voting for the 8th Annual Cooler Awards.

Here are your nominees, led by a Cooler Award-record breaking 10 nominations for HBO’s Succession:

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Paddy Considine, House of the Dragon

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus: Sicily

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus: Sicily

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicily

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Heléne Yorke, The Other Two

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird! The Al Yankovic Story

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Rachel Weiss, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Maria Bello, Beef

Olivia Colman, Great Expectations

Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Elizabeth Marvel, Mrs. Davis

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Lily Rabe, Love and Death

Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones and the Six

Tally By Series

Succession – 10

Beef – 6

Abbott Elementary – 5

Barry – 5

Ted Lasso – 5

The White Lotus: Sicily – 5

Black Bird – 4

Daisy Jones and the Six – 4

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 4

House of the Dragon – 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 4

Only Murders In the Building – 4

Better Call Saul – 3

The Bear – 3

The Last of Us – 3

Love and Death – 3

Yellowjackets – 3

The Crown – 2

Fleishman Is In Trouble – 2

Mrs. Davis – 2

Dead To Me – 1

Dead Ringers – 1

The Diplomat – 1

George and Tammy – 1

The Great – 1

Great Expectations – 1

The Handmaid’s Tale – 1

Poker Face – 1

Reality – 1

Shrinking – 1

This Is Going To Hurt – 1

The Watcher – 1

Weird! The Al Yankovic Story – 1

Welcome To Chippendales – 1

What We Do In the Shadows – 1

Wednesday – 1