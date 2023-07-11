You voted! We voted! And here are your 2023 Cooler Award nominations!
Before we reveal the nominees, we here at Awards Daily want to thank all of you who voted and participated in our 8th iteration of the Cooler Awards. We doubled our votes from last year, which is amazing! We love the passion you all showed in carefully selecting your choices. All voices were heard, including your passionate write-in selections. As a reminder, each category has six nominees unless there was a tie (a “tie” defined as being within one percentage point of the previous nominee).
So, let’s keep that momentum going!
To prepare, we’re going to give you plenty of time to catch up on our nominees in case you haven’t seen them yet. Mark your calendars for August 17 when we begin final round voting for the 8th Annual Cooler Awards.
Here are your nominees, led by a Cooler Award-record breaking 10 nominations for HBO’s Succession:
Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Paddy Considine, House of the Dragon
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus: Sicily
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus: Sicily
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicily
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Comedy Series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Heléne Yorke, The Other Two
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Limited or Anthology Series
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird! The Al Yankovic Story
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt
Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Rachel Weiss, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Maria Bello, Beef
Olivia Colman, Great Expectations
Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Elizabeth Marvel, Mrs. Davis
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Lily Rabe, Love and Death
Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones and the Six
Tally By Series
Succession – 10
Beef – 6
Abbott Elementary – 5
Barry – 5
Ted Lasso – 5
The White Lotus: Sicily – 5
Black Bird – 4
Daisy Jones and the Six – 4
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 4
House of the Dragon – 4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 4
Only Murders In the Building – 4
Better Call Saul – 3
The Bear – 3
The Last of Us – 3
Love and Death – 3
Yellowjackets – 3
The Crown – 2
Fleishman Is In Trouble – 2
Mrs. Davis – 2
Dead To Me – 1
Dead Ringers – 1
The Diplomat – 1
George and Tammy – 1
The Great – 1
Great Expectations – 1
The Handmaid’s Tale – 1
Poker Face – 1
Reality – 1
Shrinking – 1
This Is Going To Hurt – 1
The Watcher – 1
Weird! The Al Yankovic Story – 1
Welcome To Chippendales – 1
What We Do In the Shadows – 1
Wednesday – 1