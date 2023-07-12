Surprises abound in the 2023 Emmy Award nominations, announced this morning by an often very enthusiastic Yvette Nicole Brown and TV Academy chair Frank Scherma. Unsurprisingly, the series finale of HBO’s Succession performed quite well with 27 nominations. As predicted in some circles, the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category was filled entirely by actors from both HBO shows Succession and The White Lotus. HBO had a great day with Succession, The Last of Us (24 nominations), and The White Lotus (23 nominations) all performing incredibly well.

The final (?) season of Ted Lasso dominated the comedy races with 21 nominations. Abbott Elementary, widely seen as this year’s front runner, missed on key directing and writing nominations, the latter particularly surprising as Quinta Brunson won for writing last year.

In the Limited Series race, Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Beef both had 13 nominations.

The full list of 2023 Emmy nominees is available on Emmys.com. Here are nominations in the major races.

DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love and Death)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones and the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story