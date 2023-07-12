Check back throughout the day to see more reactions from nominees of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

“This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae. Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We’re so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah.”

–Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Performance by Lead Actress in Comedy Series nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“I’m emotional this morning. This is a massive dream that I’ve been manifesting and working towards since childhood that is now really happening. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly honored that the Television Academy recognized this performance. I want to thank our phenomenal writers on this show for giving Dre such dimension. Thank you to our creators Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for trusting me with this character. A huge thank you to our entire cast and crew who worked on Swarm! Lastly, I want to thank Jen Salke and the entire Amazon team for all of their support!”

–Dominique Fishback, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Swarm

“Ahhhhhhhh fxxx yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as fxxx.”

–Brett Goldstein, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor. I feel incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees and awe-inspiring cast-mates Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins. Congratulations to our brilliant directors Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin on their nominations, as well as to our entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly on Monster. I feel beyond grateful to Ryan Murphy for his unbending support, to all our courageous and irreplaceable writers, and to all our pre and post production teams. Thank you!!!”

–Evan Peters, Outstanding Performance by Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

“I am extremely moved and humbled by this nomination, and send so much gratitude to the music branch and the TV Academy for this absolute honor. Writing the score for A Small Light was deeply personal, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Tony Phalen, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel and the entire Nat Geo / Disney team for bringing me on to this incredible limited series.”

–Ariel Marx, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for A Small Light

“I’m thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day. I’d have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I’m thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together.”

–Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Better Call Saul

“This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen. I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show.”

–Ali Wong, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Beef

“As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy…I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor!”

–Taraji P. Henson, Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Abbott Elementary

“Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life. It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of “The Crown” and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement – I am so grateful.”

–Elizabeth Debicki, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny..thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!”

–Young Mazino, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Beef

“I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries.” –Nick Offerman, Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Last of Us

“I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors. The experience of taping my episode of THE LAST OF US was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today.”

–Storm Reid, Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Last of Us

“We are absolutely overjoyed to receive this recognition for both the craft of our film as well as the impact it has had. With this honor, we hope the inspiring story of Neidinha and the Uru-eu-wau-wau can reach even more people, and continue to drive support for Indigenous rights and the protection of the Amazon rainforest — an ecosystem we all rely on for a stable planet.”

–Alex Pritz, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program nominee for The Territory

“This is truly the most amazing surprise! I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy.”

–Riley Keough, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Daisy Jones and the Six

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be able to say, “Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!” But here we are. I’m enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!”

–“Weird Al” Yankovic, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominee for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

“I’m super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane’s mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you’re a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen. Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all – my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta ”

–Paul Walter Hauser, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Black Bird

“It’s an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

–Elton John, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominee for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

“I am so honored to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy. Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member.”

–Janelle James, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Abbott Elementary

“Wow! I never in a million years thought that a weird comedy like ours could be nominated for a whopping 8 Emmy Awards (including greatest movie of all time)! I’m so incredibly proud of our entire cast and crew, who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life, and to the Roku Channel for giving us the opportunity to tell the 100% true story of the best… well, perhaps not technically the best, but arguably the most famous accordion player in an extremely specific genre of music.”

–Eric Appel, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominee for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

“I’m just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company. As always I’m so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all.”

–Nathan Lane, Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Only Murders in the Building

“We are overwhelmed that our TV Academy music peers could hear some treasure in our “trash”. The final season of Maisel was about finding the Susie to your Midge, someone who believes in you and pushes you to be your best. We are so lucky to have had so many Susie’s believing in us (and dropping f-bombs), from the rockstar music team of Robin Urdang, Stewart Lerman, and Matt Shapiro, to the superstar choreographer Marguerite Derricks and our singing/dancing garbage men Jake, Phillip, RJ, and Tommy. But most of all, to the genius, hysterical, and kind Amy and Dan: we’d follow them anywhere, even to a post-apocalyptic trash dump in Jersey. Hoboken!”

–Tom Mizer & Curtis Moore, Outstanding Music & Lyrics nominee for “Your Personal Trash Can Man” for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“We are grateful to everyone involved with Ginny and Georgia, a show that has performed beyond everyone’s expectations and resonated with so many people in its authenticity and playfulness. With “Marriage is a Dungeon!” we loved being able to echo heavier themes in the show with a darkly funny earworm. We share this recognition with all the writers who make Ginny and Georgia the great show that is, and we congratulate the distinguished composers, songwriters, music directors and music supervisors on their nominations.”

–Lili Hayden & Ben Bromfield, Outstanding Music & Lyrics nominee for “Marriage is a Dungeon” for Ginny & Georgia

“This song is all about every person that has found their voice under the noise! We are so honored for this nomination and send tremendous gratitude to our L Word : Generation Q family, Rosanny Zayas and our musical peers for voting for us! Congratulations to our fellow nominees!”

–Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman & Taura Stinson, Outstanding Music & Lyrics nominee for “All About Me” for The L Word: Generation Q

“I was (and still am) in absolute shock this morning to find out that I have been nominated for an Emmy! I am so, so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”. It was literally a dream come true for me and the dream just keeps on going! I would like to thank Guillermo and the wonderful music team at Netflix for taking a chance on me and giving me this amazing opportunity!”

–Holly Amber Church, Outstanding Main Title Theme Music nominee for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

“I am honored to be recognized by The Academy, but even more pleased to see how many of our brilliant cast and crew were nominated for their work on The Last of Us. That said, my priority right now is to see the day when all entertainment industry artists and craftspeople are treated fairly by the companies who convert our work into their profits. Working within the union rules, I intend to focus any promotional efforts on supporting the nominated crew of The Last of Us. Our industry’s crewpeople are just as impacted by this necessary labor action; showing them our enthusiasm and love is more important now than ever.”

–Craig Mazin, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series nominee and Outstanding Drama Series nominee for The Last of Us

“It’s been two months since I’ve cracked open this laptop so forgive me if I drift into cliché, but 8 nominations? I’m thrilled. Obviously, some big thanks are in order – first of all to the voters and audience who picked up on our show and have made the past 10 months the most affirming I can remember. Thanks to our entire ANDOR community – and it’s a big one – for bringing this thing alive, keeping it rolling through COVID, and challenging each other to reach every day for something special. Congrats to all our nominees. I’d be remiss to not include a final shout out to the WGA and SAG for standing firm and making such huge sacrifices to preserve our incredible industry.”

–Tony Gilroy, Outstanding Drama Series nominee for Andor

“It’s thrilling to see Andor receive so many nominations from the Television Academy. I’m grateful and honored to be part of the team that Tony Gilroy assembled. He had such a strong vision for the series and hundreds of talented people worked tirelessly to bring the scripts to life. All of us are indebted to the fans who have been so supportive of us trying to do something different within such a beloved franchise. I’d also like to acknowledge that while it’s wonderful to celebrate the value of writers, 11,000 of us are currently on strike to protect the value of every writer on every show, and winning that struggle is the most important prize of all.”

–Beau Willimon, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series nominee for Andor

“In these dark political times, the Television Academy’s gracious recognition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a bright light. Thank you for the love.”

–RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Host for a Reality of Competition Program nominee for RuPaul’s Drag Race

“Well this is bananas. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this show and to have worked with so many incredible people. It’s frankly surreal to be recognised alongside such brilliant cast mates and other extraordinary performers, but I am over the moon!”

–Will Sharpe, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The White Lotus

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!!

It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!”

–Murray Bartlett, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Welcome to Chippendales and Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Last of Us

“I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude at this morning’s nomination. Being a part of The White Lotus and getting to work with Mike White, David Bernard, HBO and the entire cast and crew was the opportunity of a lifetime, and this year has been a dream come true. Thank you to the Television Academy for this unbelievable honor. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees whose work I have been constantly inspired by from afar. From my heart: Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!”

–Simona Tabasco, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The White Lotus

“Thank you to the Television Academy for honoring THE 1619 PROJECT with today’s nomination(s). We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to adapt the original essays from The New York Times Magazine and the book into a medium that is accessible for all. We could not have done this without the tremendous work of those both in front of and behind the camera, as well as all the everyday extraordinary Americans whose stories we tell.

We feel honored to be able to share these stories that reframe our understanding of America and place Black Americans and their struggles for freedom at the very center of our national narrative. To be acknowledged with an Emmy nomination for this series is a testament to the enduring importance of its core themes, and a reminder to us all of the work left to be done.”

—The 1619 Project‘s Creator/Host/EP Nikole Hannah-Jones, Showrunner/EP Shoshanna Guy and Director/EP Roger Ross William, nominees for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

“The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town. We are so grateful for today’s 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”

–Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Welcome to Wrexham. This is the first nomination for both.

“We are so honored by the nomination and grateful to be celebrating Mary Tyler Moore’s legacy in this way. We could not have gotten here without the support of Dr. Robert Levine, the leadership of our director James Adolphus, fellow producers Ben Selkow, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Coles, Laura Gardner, and of course our incredible partners at HBO and Fifth Season. Congrats to the other nominees as well.”

–Lena Waithe & Rishi Rajani, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nominees for Being Mary Tyler Moore

“It is such a crazy thrill to have “Only Murders” recognized in this way for our second season. I can’t thank the Academy members enough for keeping us in their minds and for all the appreciation. In these very challenging times, it’s particularly sweet to be able to celebrate the work of ALL who are so invaluable to this incredible Building of ours today.”

–John Hoffman, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series nominee and Outstanding Comedy Series nominee for Only Murders in the Building

“Wow, just wow!!! I truly am speechless. To have said goodbye to the most extraordinary project I have ever been a part of has been incredibly emotional. I feel so lucky, honored and grateful for the experience of a lifetime and for being acknowledged alongside my peers for each of the 5 seasons. Thank you Amy, Dan, Dhana and Matt, and thank you to the Television Academy.”

–Robin Urdang, Outstanding Music Supervision nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“I am thrilled by the TV Academy’s recognition of the work of so many people on the final season. We owe everything to the genius of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, along with producer Dhana Gilbert who brought us all together and supported us.”

-M. David Mullen, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“Wow such exciting news! I remain humble and honored to be working on this magical series!

A special shout out to all the amazing artists who contributed songs for this final chapter of Season 4 with Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ leading the way.”

–Nora Felder, Outstanding Music Supervision nominee for Stranger Things

“Tim Burton and I have had quite an odd musical journey together over the decades. This trip into the world of WEDNESDAY has been particularly enjoyable. Glad to be sharing this one with my friend Chris Bacon”

–Danny Elfman, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) & Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music nominee for Wednesday

“So thrilled and proud that Obi Wan was recognized with an Emmy nom. Working in with Star Wars universe was such a childhood dream come true, and getting to be a small part of that incredibly skillful team bringing it to life was a career highlight.”

–Hannah Friedman, Consulting Producer and Writer for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series nominee, Obi-Wan Kenobi

“We can’t believe it! This is an immense honor and a dream come true to be nominated amongst the best in the business. Massive thank you to our peers for supporting us, and to our Prehistoric Planet and Bleeding Fingers Music family”

–Kara Talve & Anže Rozman, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for Prehistoric Planet

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by the academy for our score to ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, especially alongside an immensely talented group of composers. Scoring the totally true story of Al’s life was no small feat, but with the guidance of our director Eric Appel and with the help of our music team, we’re just so proud to have been able to tell this musical story””

–Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

“I’m floored. It’s always an honor to be nominated, but to be nominated TWICE – in back to back years – is unreal!”

–Jazzy Collins, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program nominee for The Traitors

“In the words of Spear and Fang, Rooaarrr!!”

–Genndy Tartakovsky, Outstanding Animated Program nominee for Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

“What we’re most proud of with the recognition by the Television Academy of the “Dear Mama” docuseries is that Afeni and Tupac Shakur, and their remarkable stories and significant contributions willfinallybecodifiedin history.”

–Allen Hughes, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series nominee and Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program nominee for Dear Mama

“I’m so delighted to see Elton nominated for this Emmy. To be part of a show that could win him an EGOT would be a dream come true.”

–Ben Winston, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominee for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

“Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style. I’ve said this many times, but I waited for a show like Succession to come along for my entire career, so to receive my first Emmy nomination for this particular project makes this all the more gratifying. To be in the orbit of Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the best writers, directors, designers and crew on the planet has been an extraordinary experience. I share this with everyone behind the camera, and of course with my onscreen family, some of the most incredible actors I’ve ever worked with. I send a special thank you to Justine Lupe, my awesome scene partner and dear friend who I got to spend so much time with on this crazy ride. Looking forward to getting together with everyone, and in the meantime I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors, our writer colleagues and all during this critical moment for our industry.”

–Alan Ruck, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“I am beyond grateful to all my peers in the Television Academy for this very special honor. This would not have happened without the brilliant S. Epatha Merkerson, my “partner in crime,” Lucky McKee, our director, Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and of course the team at Peacock. And last, but never least, infinite gratitude to our writers, Charlie Peppers and Wyatt Cain. It was the power of their script that made this truly possible! As we all know, it starts with the writing.”

–Judith Light, Outstanding Performance by a Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Poker Face

“To be nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind-blowing, but to be nominated alongside some of my favorite people in the world – Hannah, Phil, Brett and Jason – words truly can’t describe this magical moment. It’s been an absolute joy bringing Keeley Jones to life. Thank you to the Ted Lasso cast, writers and crew for making this adventure unforgettable in every way. I’m so deeply honored and grateful. AFC Richmond forever!”

–June Temple, Outstanding Performance by Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso

“These brilliantly original stories have made us laugh, given us a greater sense of empathy and a fresh understanding of our world through many different genres of storytelling. We are in awe of the unique talents of the casts and crews that have brought these fantastic programs to audiences across the globe and we thank the Television Academy for these honors.”

–Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s Head of Worldwide Video on the studio’s 54 nominations

“We are incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing this wide array of Apple Original programming. It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with these gifted artists and we couldn’t be happier to see them acknowledged for their exceptional work today. We send our warmest congratulations to all of the nominees.”

—Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s Head of Worldwide Video on the studio’s 54 nominations

“It’s a great honor to receive this recognition from the Television Academy and from our peers. We will never work on a more difficult – or more important – film than The U.S. and the Holocaust. Exploring the complexity of America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history has been painful and revelatory, and we have been humbled by the public response to the film, but also troubled by its timeliness and relevance to today.

Creating The U.S. and the Holocaust was a massive undertaking, particularly during the pandemic, and we are so grateful for our wonderful team and their tireless work on this film including producer Mike Welt and writer Geoffrey Ward who also received nominations today, the incredible and truly talented editors Tricia Reidy and Chase Horton, along with the many crewmembers based here and in Poland. We also want to express our gratitude to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for their support, along with the advisors and historians who guided us in trying to get the story right – and especially to the witnesses and survivors, whose first-person accounts are the heart and soul of this film.”

–Ken Burns, Lynn Novick & Sarah Botstein, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series nominee for The U.S. and the Holocaust

“Lee Sung Jin is a genius and I’m so proud that I got invited to join the party with the extraordinary cast and crew of Beef. I congratulate all who received Emmy recognition for their excellent work. The first person I shared the good news with was the office clerk at the Global Visa Center where I was having some paperwork done. She was very happy for me.”

–Maria Bello, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Beef

“Thank you TV Academy and to all the members who voted. This special was a tough one. There was so much that I needed to say, but most of all, I needed to laugh and I wanted you to laugh with me. It worked!

Congrats to everyone involved in making this special. Love you all! And thank you Philadelphia!”

–Wanda Sykes, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special & Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominee and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special nominee for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

“Truly amazing! Myself and the entire cast and crew could not be more honored for our third nomination in this category! Thank you to the voters and fans around the world who enjoy the show as much as we love making it and congrats to our fellow nominees!”

–Adam DiVello, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Selling Sunset

“I’m over the moon here in Sicily!!! I am elated and honored to be nominated for both shows since “Taste The Nation” is my passion project and it’s my last hoorah on “Top Chef”. Thank you so much to everyone who voted and supported us, both my crews!! It feels great to end my tenure on “Top Chef” with a nomination for the show. And even sweeter to get a nom as a host!! Maybe this could be the year?!

And to make things even incredibly more special is the nomination for “Taste the Nation”, a show built from an idea in my head to fruition with so much help and love from my whole team. Woo hoo!!!!! I’m going to be celebrating tonight in Italy!!!!”

–Padma Lakshmi, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nominee for Top Chef

“I can hardly describe the excitement of seeing the brilliant mind of Scott Mescudi come together with Netflix, Kenya, Fletch, Ian, Maurice and our whole creative team around the world and now turn into this. An Emmy-nominated animated Black love story paired with an original album. This would not have been possible without the daring of Netflix and the inspiration of every hand that touched it.”

—Karina Manashil, Executive Producer of Outstanding Animated Program nominee for Entergalactic

“I’m so proud of our team at The Voice! Congratulations on yet another year of Emmy nominations! Season after season, our team comes together to produce a fantastic show that celebrates great music and gifted artists. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

—John Legend, coach on Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Voice

“I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination. He was so incredibly proud of his performance in “Black Bird,” and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul.”

–Karen Liotta, daughter of Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee, Ray Liotta, for Black Bird

“I’ve been so blown away by the glut of incredible female performances this year, that even if twenty people were nominated, it would feel like twenty more equally deserving women were snubbed. So thank you so much for this very lovely and truly unexpected shock. And mainly thank you to Taffy, for creating something so gorgeous. I’m just grateful I got to do this thing with everybody who was involved. Making Fleishman was an absolute joy. That was the cake, this is the icing.”

–Lizzy Caplan, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Fleishman Is In Trouble

“What an incredible honor to receive an Emmy nomination (my first!) for a show that was an absolute gift to create. It was a tremendous privilege to embody Tammy Wynette. Tammy once said, “I believe you have to live the songs.” It was a dream to live in her music and I am so very grateful to have been given the opportunity to pay tribute to her legacy. This has been a 10-year journey, bringing George & Tammy to screen, and to be recognized by @televisionacad is the icing on top of this most delicious cake!”

–Jessica Chastain, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for George & Tammy

“Holy Smokes!! I can’t believe it. So touched, flattered, and grateful. I love this show so much. Means the world to me that I got to do it in the first place. I owe Jessica a great deal. She brought this to me, she fought for me to be in it, and she is the best scene partner I’ve ever had bar none. And thank you Showtime and the TV Academy!”

–Michael Shannon, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for George & Tammy

“My mind is blown. Thank you with such humility to the academy for this nomination. Thank you to the incredible women who doula-Ed this show into being: Lauren Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Stacey Silverman, all our execs at Hulu, ABC and Disney for believing in this show. Thank you to our directors Rachel, Stacie, and Desiree for helping to birth this baby. And to this cast of mine: Quentin, Tanzyn, Owen, Michaela, Merritt, and my other half, the magnificent Sarah Pidgeon. And to Liz Tigelaar and the writers’ room. Thank you for this Clare. And thanks to the glorious Cheryl Strayed for her generosity and empathy. “Trust your gut. Forgive yourself. Be grateful.” Amen. Thank you dear dear dear Cheryl. Forever changed.”

–Kathryn Hahn, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Tiny Beautiful Things