What does one say about a film like The Miracle Club?

A long-gestating project, the film brings together three outstanding, awards-winning actresses — Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney — in a period piece about friendship, faith, and letting go. When Smith and Bates’ friend passes, her estranged daughter (Linney) returns to her working-class community in Dublin to settle the estate. The trio, plus a younger friend (Agnes O’Casey) and her son who refuses to speak, makes a pilgrimage to the legendary French religious locale Lourdes to bathe in the potentially miraculous waters and potentially uncover their own personal miracles.

The Miracle Club feels like a very old-fashioned film, which is not intended as an insult at all. It’s a sweet, innocent, and at-times very well done vehicle for the acting talents of its fantastic cast. Smith, in particular, wears her role like a very comfortable shawl. In case you’ve forgotten after her quip-heavy run on Downton Abbey, she’s an incredibly talented actress, giving performances in small films like this one that make it all look too easy. She brings a well-worn sense of wistful sadness to the role that she peppers throughout her line delivery. Linney also manages to create a well-rounded performance out of fairly thin material related to her somewhat clichéd character. She’s best when she’s pitched opposite a strong Bates as they negotiate the tricky waters of a past relationship damaged by resentments and time.

And it is a minor miracle that these actresses are allowed to play in a film like this. They hold their dignity and tackle meaningful truths about life and grief without resorting to tired “bawdy older actress” or “murderous older actress cliches.” If the film doesn’t exactly resonate with me personally, then it’s likely because there exists an inherent challenge in following the deeply religious connections within the film. The Miracle Club seems tailor-made for those of the Catholic persuasion, but it wears its faith in a way that isn’t off-putting to those inexperienced in such things. You just may find some of it slight if you can’t connect to the characters’ motivations. I also struggled somewhat with the film’s tone, which wants to be both a lighthearted comedy and a deeply emotional drama. At just under 90 minutes, it flies by, but the real meat of the story seems left just beyond the film’s end.

Overall, I applaud the existence of The Miracle Club. It feels like a relic from an era where films simply told good stories based in character and emotional connections. The film’s final revelations won’t blow your mind, but they still feel authentic and earned, if slightly rushed. It’s impossible to dislike a film like this given how deeply the main trio believes in and celebrates the material. There should be room in the world for small, personal stories like this one, far removed from any awards race or related undue pressure put upon it.

Check your cynicism at the door, and let these talented actors share their stories.