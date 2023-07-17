WHAT: Attracting over 50,000 attendees to Orange County, CA, the Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) is the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California, connecting its audience with the very best in independent and international films. The Festival spotlights over 300 films, presenting nightly parties and events featuring more than 60 culinary partners with their finest tastings. The Festival’s renowned Opening Night Gala will return to Fashion Island on October 12, with signature tastings from more than two dozen of the area’s top restaurants. The Festival will also hold its annual invite-only Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” at the Balboa Bay Resort. Additionally, NBFF is considered the largest action sports film event in the country, with Festival history deeply rooted in the surrounding skateboarding and surfing communities.

WHERE: The Festival will take place at venues throughout Newport Beach, CA.

The Festival’s Opening Night and renowned Opening Night Gala will take place at the Regal Edwards Big Newport and Fashion Island.

The NBFF Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” will take place at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA (Please note, attendance at the NBFF Honors event is by invite-only).

WHEN: The Festival will take place from October 12 – 19, 2023.

The Festival’s Opening Night and Gala will take place on Thursday, October 12.

The NBFF Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” will take place on Sunday, October 15, from approximately 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Please note, attendance at the NBFF Honors event is by invite-only).

MORE: Past NBFF Honorees and previous guests include Adam Sandler, Keke Palmer, Eddie Redmayne, Rita Moreno, Ron Howard, Aubrey Plaza, Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, Aaron Sorkin, Rosanna Arquette, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Wright, and many others. Last year, NBFF screened several award-nominated and award-winning films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, An Irish Goodbye, Argentina 1985, The Banshees of Inisherin, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Empire of Light, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Inspection, Klondike, The Quiet Girl, Women Talking, among others.

ABOUT Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States,

NBFF: the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, and the City of Newport Beach. For Festival passes, tickets and safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com