2-time Academy Award winner Alexander Payne (Sideways, The Descendants) re-teams with Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, which has been tipped to potentially premiere at the upcoming Telluride Film Festival. Focus Features describes the film as “a curmudgeonly instructor (Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).” Payne directs David Hemingson’s screenplay.

The Holdovers premieres in theaters only this November.