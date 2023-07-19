The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) today announced the winners of its 5th Annual TV Honors, recognizing outstanding achievements in Broadcast Television and Streaming with a special emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. The AAFCA TV Honors is scheduled to be held at an invitation-only, in-person luncheon at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on August 27. AAFCA is closely monitoring the ongoing strikes and will adjust the date of the AAFCA TV Honors accordingly, if necessary. Winners include “P-Valley” from Starz for Best TV Drama, Best Ensemble and Best TV Acting (Male) for J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) for Best TV Comedy and Best TV Writing for series creator and star Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts from “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) for Best TV Acting (Female), Netflix’s “Mo” for Best New Show, “The 1619 Project” (Onyx Collective/Hulu) for Best Documentary, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” for Best Limited Series and “Shooting Stars” for Best TV Movie, Jessica Williams from “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) for Breakout Star, and Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan, and Jordan E. Cooper from the BET+ series for Best TV Directing.

“AAFCA is proud to recognize the brightest talents in television,” stated AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. “With the entertainment industry in flux due to the strikes, these incredible talents –from icons to breakouts – still deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to the television landscape. AAFCA is committed to celebrating all of our winners. Congratulations to all!.”

As previously announced, AAFCA will bestow special distinguished achievement honors to several recipients, including Jennifer Hudson, who will receive the We See You Award, Delroy Lindo, who will receive the Legacy Award, and five-time Emmy® nominee Marla Gibbs who will receive the Legend Award. The Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” will receive the Inclusion Award, and CBS’ “S.W.A.T.,” produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios, will receive the Impact Award.

A full list of winners follows:

2023 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

BEST TV COMEDY – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – “P-Valley” (Starz)

BEST NEW SHOW – “Mo” (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – “The 1619 Project” (Onyx Collective/Hulu)

BEST LIMITED SERIES – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

BEST TV MOVIE – “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

BREAKOUT STAR – Jessica Williams – “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE – “P-Valley” (Starz)

BEST TV WRITING – Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan, Jordan E. Cooper – “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.