The box office is about to be lit aflame by Barbenheimer, or more specifically, Barbie. Oppenheimer should do well too, especially for a three-hour, R-rated, dialogue-driven drama. But Barbie is going to blow the roof off the joint. I saw the movie at an afternoon screening in Burbank (in the not-good theater too), and it was packed, with lots of people dressed up in Barbie Core. They were laughing and clapping and euphoric coming out of the theater. It will be a massive hit. So … that definitely changes the game, at least for me.

Barbie isn’t quite on the level of Everything Everywhere in terms of depth, but it has the same energy and excitement. Depending on how things go, I could see it doing pretty well at the Oscars, not just in the crafts but perhaps in the top categories. It’s obviously too soon to say, but again, the Oscars could do worse than having a popular movie like that in the race. I could see the entire Dolby theater stage splashed with hot pink. Can it win Best Picture? It is too soon to say for sure. But look at the last few Best Picture winners and try to find a pattern:

2016 — Moonlight

2017 — Shape of Water

2018 — Green Book

2019 — Parasite

2020 — Nomadland

2021 — CODA

2022 — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Do you see Barbie fitting in there, or for that matter, Oppenheimer, or even Killers of the Flower Moon? Why not? Three words: the preferential ballot. That makes it nearly impossible for a broad comedy like Barbie or even a large canvas film like Oppenheimer. And then Killers of the Flower Moon kind of sits in between those. It would never inspire hate, but Barbie and Oppenheimer might inspire passion, and unless it’s a movie like Everything Everywhere that is winning everything everywhere, then it might not do as well on a preferential ballot.

So many films in the past that won likely would not have on a preferential ballot. Here are a few potential example:

2007 — No Country for Old Men vs. Juno

2006 — The Departed vs. Little Miss Sunshine

2002 — Chicago vs. The Pianist

1998 — Shakespeare in Love vs. Saving Private Ryan

1995 — Braveheart vs. Apollo 13

Likewise, we could look at movies that did win with the preferential ballot that might not have without it:

2013 — 12 Years a Slave vs. Gravity

2015 — Spotlight vs. The Revenant

2016 — Moonlight vs. La La Land

2018 — Green Book vs. Roma

There really is no way to say definitely what would have won in a given year or why. But in general, when a film is divided sharply — a love or hate — and it hasn’t run the bases with DGA/PGA/SAG, etc., you could potentially see a surprise.

The publicity push behind Barbie will likely rise again when it comes to the Oscars, so I expect it will do very well come Oscar time, not to mention the critics falling in love with it.

Barbie is looking like a cultural phenomenon and it’s possible that the movie, and not Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, will end the year as the highest-grossing film. I think that more than gives the film a boost to easily land in the Best Picture race and maybe in the Best Director race, most definitely in the Screenplay race. It can potentially come in as an Oscar juggernaut with multiple nominations.

At the moment, a few prominent players are trying to decide if they want to enter their films in this year’s Oscar race or wait out the strikes for a more star-studded premiere. I’ve heard that Dune 2 and The Color Purple might be out. Already, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers is not going to the Venice Film Festival. How do you take a movie like that to Venice and not have Zendaya walk the carpet? She’s a huge star and a fashion icon. You want her on that carpet. You need her on that carpet. So I understand that.

Oscar season will be brutal, COVID-level, if the strike continues indefinitely in the coming months. I’m not even sure they would broadcast the Oscars at all, given that the writers and actors would be MIA. How would they even put the show on to begin with? They can hand out awards on Zoom I guess. We’ve seen how that goes.

Let’s take a look at how three of this year’s top contenders stack up against one another.

Oppenheimer — 14 potential nominations:

Picture

Director

Actor

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Score

Cinematography

Production Design

Costumes

Sound

Visual Effects

Hair/Makeup

Killers of the Flowers Moon — 12:

Picture

Director

Actor

Actress

Supporting Actor

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Cinematography

Score

Production Design

Costumes

Hair/Makeup

Barbie — 12:

Picture

Director

Actress

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Production Design

Costumes

Sound

Hair/Makeup

Best Song

Big movies like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie will likely be undone by the “scrappy underdog that could.” That would be a movie that no one can criticize because it would like “kicking a puppy” — it would only backfire. If you can find THAT movie, you’re likely to find your winner.

We got our first look at the new Alexander Payne movie, The Holdovers. We’re definitely long overdue for some dry wit by now. And no one delivers it better than Payne. Sideways is so close to my heart it’s practically part of my family, but I love Nebraska and About Schmidt and The Descendants. He’s just a great storyteller.

Even if the actors/writers strike continue and the entire business collapses, at least we have this movie coming and a bunch of other good ones on down the pike. Hopefully the strike will resolve soon with a fair and equitable agreement for the guilds and things will be back on track.

On the upside, Erik Anderson has updated all of this predictions, starting with Best Actor, which you can find here. He has Colman Domingo winning it for Rustin.

He has also put Robert Downey Jr. at the top of the Supporting Actor race for Oppenheimer. We obviously agree.

Things are just starting to heat up, and we have to watch where the strike is going.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

The Holdovers

Past Lives

Barbie

Next Goal Wins

Maestro

Napoleon

Poor Things

Alts:

Ferrari

Priscilla

Saltburn

Air

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

David Fincher, The Killer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Celine Song, Past Lives

Alts:

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Ridley Scott, Napoleon

Michael Mann, Ferrari

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Sofia Coppola, Priscilla

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Alts:

Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon

Michael Fassbender, The Killer/Next Goal Wins

Adam Driver, Ferrari

Anthony Hopkins, Freud’s Last Session

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Actress

(If Fantasia and The Color Purple are being moved to next year, then this is how I would see it going)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Jessica Lange, Long Day’s Journey into Night

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Alts:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Kate Winslet, Lee

Natalie Portman, May December

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actress

Kaimana, Next Goal Wins

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

America Ferrera, Barbie

Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Alts:

Tilda Swinton, The Killer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Original Screenplay

Past Lives

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Saltburn

Alts:

Napoleon

Anatomy of a Fall

Asteroid City

Adapted Screenplay

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

Poor Things

Next Goal Wins

Alts:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Priscilla

Ferrari

Editing

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Next Goal Wins

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

Maestro

Napoleon