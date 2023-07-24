Ever reliable Michael Patterson writes this of Telluride:

Holdovers, Nyad, Wildcat, Rustin, Anatomy of a Fall, Zone of Interest, The Royal Hotel all look to be playing at Telluride based on Toronto Film Fest Premiere designations. — Michael Patterson (@Gort2) July 24, 2023

Deadline reports:

“TIFF Lineup Unveiled Amid Strikes: Awards Contenders ‘Dumb Money’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Rustin’; Starry Pics For Sale With Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Viggo Mortensen & More”

From Deadline:

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced

Concrete Utopia, Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

Fair Play, Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

Flora and Son, John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Lee, Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

Punjab. ’95 Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Solo, Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

The End We Start From, Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Movie Emperor, Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

The New Boy. Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

The Royal Hotel, Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

A Difficult Year, Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

A Normal Family, Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

Close to You, Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Days of Happiness, Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

El Rapto, Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Ezra, Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Fingernails, Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Hitman, Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Kidnapped, Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away, Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

Last Summer, Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables, Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Memory, Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Monster, Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

Mother Couch, Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

North Star, Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

One Life, James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Pain Hustlers, David Yates | USA

World Premiere

Poolman, Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Reptile, Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

Rustin, George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*Seven Veils, Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Shoshana, Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sing Sing, Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Smugglers, Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Swan Song, Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

The Beast, Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

The Burial, Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

The Convert, Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

The Critic, Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt, Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

The Peasants, DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Together 99, Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

Unicorns, Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Uproar, Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Wicked Little Letters, Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere