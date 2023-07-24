Ever reliable Michael Patterson writes this of Telluride:
Holdovers, Nyad, Wildcat, Rustin, Anatomy of a Fall, Zone of Interest, The Royal Hotel all look to be playing at Telluride based on Toronto Film Fest Premiere designations.
— Michael Patterson (@Gort2) July 24, 2023
Deadline reports:
“TIFF Lineup Unveiled Amid Strikes: Awards Contenders ‘Dumb Money’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Rustin’; Starry Pics For Sale With Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Viggo Mortensen & More”
From Deadline:
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023
*Previously announced
Concrete Utopia, Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere
Fair Play, Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere
Flora and Son, John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
Lee, Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
Punjab. ’95 Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
Solo, Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
The End We Start From, Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Movie Emperor, Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
The New Boy. Warwick Thornton | Australia
North American Premiere
The Royal Hotel, Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
A Difficult Year, Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
A Normal Family, Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere
Close to You, Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Days of Happiness, Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
El Rapto, Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
Ezra, Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Fingernails, Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere
Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
Hitman, Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
Kidnapped, Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere
Knox Goes Away, Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
Last Summer, Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere
*Les Indésirables, Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
Memory, Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Monster, Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere
Mother Couch, Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere
North Star, Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
One Life, James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Pain Hustlers, David Yates | USA
World Premiere
Poolman, Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere
Reptile, Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere
Rustin, George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere
*Seven Veils, Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
Shoshana, Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
Sing Sing, Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
Smugglers, Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Swan Song, Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
The Beast, Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
The Burial, Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere
The Convert, Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
The Critic, Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Dead Don’t Hurt, Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere
The Peasants, DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Together 99, Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere
Unicorns, Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
Uproar, Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
Wicked Little Letters, Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere