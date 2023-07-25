One can only imagine the chaos behind the scenes at the Venice Film Festival after the announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike on July 14 – eleven days before the lineup for its 80th edition is to be unveiled.
Would Hollywood studios still send their prestige films to Italy for a costly premiere now that the stars can’t be there to promote them? Things didn’t look good when Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers starring Zendaya was unceremoniously retracted as the fest’s opener last week.
Well, it turns out we needn’t have worried. Despite the odds, festival director Alberto Barbera has put together a highly impressive lineup full of A-list names for #Venezia80 that looks something like this:
Competition
Comandante, dir: Edoardo De Angelis – opening film
The Promised Land, dir: Nikolaj Arcel
Dogman, dir: Luc Besson
The Beast, dir: Betrand Bonello
Hors-Saison, dir: Stéphane Brizé
Enea, dir: Pietro Castellitto
Maestro, dir: Bradley Cooper
Priscilla, dir: Sofia Coppola
Finalmente L’Alba, dir: Saverio Costanzo
Lubo, dir: Giorgio Diritti
Origin, dir: Ava DuVernay
The Killer, dir: David Fincher
Memory, dir: Michel Franco
Io Capitano, dir: Matteo Garrone
Evil Does Not Exist, dir: Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
The Green Border, dir: Agniezka Holland
The Theory of Everything, dir: Tim Kroger
Poor Things, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
El Conde, dir: Pablo Larraín
Ferrari, dir: Michael Mann
Adagio, dir: Stefano Solima
Woman Of, dirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Holly, dir: Fien Troch
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Society Of The Snow, dir: J.A. Bayona – closing film
Coup de Chance, dir: Woody Allen
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, dir: Wes Anderson
The Penitent, dir: Luca Barbareschi
L’Ordine Del Tempo, dir: Liliana Cavani
Vivants, dir: Alix Delaporte
Welcome to Paradise, dir: Leonardo di Constanzo
DAAAAAALI!, dir: Quentin Dupieux
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, dir: William Friedkin
Making of, dir: Cédric Kahn
Aggro Dr1ft, dir: Harmony Korine
Hit Man, dir: Richard Linklater
The Palace, dir: Roman Polanski
Snow Leopard, dir: Pema Tseden
Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)
Amor, dir: Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Frente A Guernica, dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Hollywoodgate, dir: Ibrahim Nash’at
Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus, dir: Neo Sora
Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, dir: Giorgio Verdelli
Menus Plaisirs, dir: Frederik Wiseman
Out of Competition (Series)
D’argent et de sang, dirs: Xavier Giannoli, Fredéric Planchon
I Know Your Soul, dirs: Alen Drjević and Nermin Hamzagic
Orizzonti
A Cielo Abierto, dirs: Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga
El Paraiso, dir: Enrico Maria Artale
Behind the Mountains, dir: Mohamed Ben Attia
The Red Suitcase, dir: Fidel Devkota
Tatami, dirs: Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi
Paradise Is Burning, dir: Mika Gustafson
The Featherweight, dir: Robert Kolodny
Invelle, dir: Simone Massi
Hesitation Wound, dir: Selman Nacar
Heartless, dirs: Nara Normande, Tiao
Una Sterminata Domenica, dir: Alain Perroni
City of Wind, dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Explanation for Everything, dir: Gabor Reisz
Gasoline Rainbow, dirs: Bill Ross, Turner Ross
En Attendant la Nuit, dir: Céline Rouzet
Housekeeping for Beginners, dir: Goran Stolevski
Shadow of Fire, dir: Shinya Tsukamoto
Dormitory, dir: Nehir Tuna
Not too bad for an anniversary edition, huh?
Of the 23-strong competition lineup, I’m particularly surprised that they secured the new Fincher, Lanthimos and Mann despite the expected absence of their stars. And how about a brand new Hamaguchi (follow-up to the Oscar-winning Drive My Car) that absolutely no one has heard about?! On a personal level, I’m also super excited to check out Chilean maestro Pablo Larraín’s latest satire El Conde and German director Tim Kroger’s heavily buzzed debut The Theory of Everything.
On the out-of-competition side, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Richard Linklater and Harmony Korine (!) all join the party. So be prepared for the avalanche of hot takes and think pieces that will be coming your way in a month’s time.
Last year’s Oscars were steamrolled by EEAAO, but Venice still yielded one Oscar winner (The Whale) and multiple nominees (The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Blonde, Argentina, 1985). Do you see any of the films above finding Academy love after a Venice launch?
The 80th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 30 through Sep. 9. The competition jury is chaired by Damien Chazelle.