NEW YORK (July 27, 2023) – Nominations for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:

News Categories – Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

“The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

CNN led with 45 nominations and Anderson Cooper 360 received 7 nominations

Vice News came in second with 30 nominations with Vice News Tonight received 28 nominations

ABC has 26 nominations with Nightline receiving 8 nominations

PBS tied with 26 nominations with Frontline receiving 9 nominations

CBS has 20 nominations with 60 Minutes receiving 11 nominations

NBC has 15 nominations with Dateline receiving three

For Outstanding Live News Program, nominations included:

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 – CNN

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell – CBS

CBS Mornings – CBS

Nightly News with Lester Holt – NBC

In the Best Documentary category, nominations included: CNN Films – Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – CNN Escape From Kabul – HBO Max FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes Good Night Oppy – Amazon Prime The Janes – HBO Max

