The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will return Saturday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, for its 26th year of celebrating acclaimed films and prominent honorees.

Presented by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the SCAD Savannah Film Festival is filled with cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival. The annual festival kicks off with a gala opening night screening, while the rest of the week features scheduled competition screenings, premiere screenings, workshops, lectures, and panels. The Docs to Watch series, hosted by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter, will spotlight the 10 best documentaries of the year.

The 2022 festival’s guests and honorees included Anna Diop, Banks Repeta, Colson Baker, Eddie Redmayne, Henry Selick, Jalyn Hall, Janelle Monáe, Jenna Ortega, Jeremy Pope, JD Dillard, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Condon, Madelyn Cline, Mia Goth, Miles Teller, Nicholas Hoult, Ron Howard, Sadie Sink, Sandy Powell, Ty Simpkins, and Vanessa Burghardt. The festival’s gala screenings included Aftersun, Devotion, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, She Said, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Good Nurse, The Menu, The Whale, Till, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, and more.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival has become a distinguished stop on the road to the Academy Awards, hosting exclusive screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, and workshops at SCAD’s historic theaters and industry-leading studio spaces.

Festival passes for 2023 are available now. Individual event tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 2 online at savannahboxoffice.com, by phone at 912.525.5050, or in person at the Savannah Box Office at 216 E. Broughton St. in Savannah. Follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram @savfilmfest and TikTok @scaddotedu.

For additional information and tickets, visit filmfest.scad.edu.