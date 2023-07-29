Ken Kesey hated the film version of his novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest that he refused to see it. Of course, it’s a strange thing to hate something sight-unseen, but Kesey had deep creative differences with the film’s treatment, including the screenplay written by Bo Goldman and Lawrence Hauben. Kesey’s novel is told entirely from the gigantic half-Native American character “Chief” Bromden, one of many residents in a psychiatric facility managed by an iron-fisted head nurse named Ratched. To put it mildly, adapting the film in Kesey’s vision would have been a tall order. What Goldman and Hauben managed to do is take a great novel and turn it into an accessible film. I know that it’s common to say that a book is always better than the film, but I think in the case of Cuckoo’s Nest, it’s better to consider the book and the film as two entirely separate pieces of art. In a novel, all the internal dialogue and perceptions are much more easily explicable. Films have to show more than tell. Goldman, writing for a film for the first time, understood that Kesey’s novel could not play as Kesey had written it.

What Goldman and Hauben accomplished in their adaptation is one of the more alchemic translations of a difficult novel in film history. My mind immediately goes to two other film treatments of challenging novels: L.A. Confidential and The Bridges of Madison County. Brian Helgeland’s script for Confidential had to take hundreds of characters and distill the film’s essence into a through line that could play out over two hours and eighteen minutes. Madison County screenwriter Richard LaGravanese was charged with taking the purple prose of Robert James Waller and making it into something more than a glorified Lifetime movie. That both men achieved their aims is a remarkable feat. But even they might not have been as challenged as Goldman was on his maiden screenwriting voyage for film.

Whatever Kesey’s thoughts, the film, directed by Milos Forman and starring Jack Nicholson as the rebellious McMurphy and a career-best Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched was a box office and critical sensation. Eminently memorable, particularly the scene where Nicholson calls the end of a World Series game between the Yankees and the Dodgers after Fletcher has turned off the TV, Cuckoo’s Nest went on to gross more than $163 million back in 1975. That’s over $900 million when adjusted for inflation. The film would garner nine Oscar nominations, winning five for Best Film, Best Actor (Nicholson), Best Actress (Fletcher), Best Director (Forman), as well as for Goldman and Hauben’s screenplay.

Goldman’s screenwriting career includes just eleven films over more than forty years (two polishes he performed on Swing Shift and The Flamingo Kid were uncredited), but much of what was completed under his name is choice. Goldman went on to write The Rose, which scored Bette Midler her first Oscar nomination playing a thinly-veiled version of Janis Joplin. Even better was his screenplay for Jonathan Demme’s lovely film, Melvin and Howard, which told the story of Howard Hughes (played by Jason Robards) and Melvin Dummar (Paul Le Mat), the latter of whom claimed to have a right to the mercurial Hughes’ fortune. The film won Goldman his second Oscar for Best Screenplay.

One of my favorite Goldman screenplays is for Alan Parker’s devastating divorce drama, Shoot the Moon, starring Albert Finney and Diane Keaton as a once loving couple whose relationship turns horrendously toxic, culminating with one of the most painful closing scenes in film history. The remainder of Goldman’s output was more inconsistent after Shoot the Moon. There were disappointments like Little Nikita (starring River Phoenix and Sydney Poitier), the box office bomb Meet Joe Black, and the disappointing final film (to date) by Warren Beatty, Rules Don’t Apply, another film based on Hughes with Beatty in the lead.

But there was also his terrific dialogue in Scent of a Woman (for which he was awarded his third and final Oscar nod), the film that finally won Al Pacino an Oscar, but has been derided by many over time, despite holding up quite well as one hell of a crowd pleaser. I also liked his second film writing for Pacino, City Hall, a political potboiler that may have been overheated in parts, but was surely entertaining while you were sitting with it.

Bo Goldman may have been the second most famous screenwriting Goldman after William (no relation), but you can argue that he was no less accomplished. Even if nothing he did after Cuckoo’s quite reached the dizzying heights of that classic film, you could still take away that incredible achievement and find an excellent resume without it.

Goldman knew how to tell a story. Even if what was given to him seemed impossible to work with. There are few like him in the history of film.

Bo Goldman died on July 25, 2023. He was 90 years old.