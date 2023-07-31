Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia is back for its second season (also streaming on Max), and to celebrate the show’s return, executive producer Lisa Thomas drove a pink hearse known as “Hearsula” cross country from San Diego to New York.

“There are so many great stars this season,” said Thomas. “Paul Giamatti actually voiced a car character in one of the episodes. Kieran Culkin is in this season. [RuPaul Drag Race‘s] Jinx Monsoon does a part in the finale in the last episode. We have a lot of major guest stars.”

Set at a Florida funeral home in a near-apocalyptic future, Teenage Euthanasia follows a runaway teen mom (voiced by Maria Bamford) who returns to her family 15 years later. . .as a corpse. A bit of lightning magic brings her back from the dead, giving her a second chance at life and parenthood.

As part of the epic road trip, Thomas and Hearsula made one last stop in Pittsburgh, appropriately at Trundle Manor, known as “the most unusual tourist trap in the world,” which houses taxidermy, antiques, and even a tumor (a friend gave owners Mr. Arm and Velda Von Minx a mass from her uterus that ended up “blossoming” when they put it in embalming fluid).

The lovely, eccentric couple, who are truly like the real-life Addams Family, live in the house-turned-sometime-museum that’s filled to the brim with dead animals, unique artwork, and even hidden passageways. Tours are available by appointment only and give you a glimpse at their private collection curated over many decades.

As part of the trip, Thomas enjoyed getting to travel to Trundle Manor, as well as through Midwestern states she’d never been to like Kansas, where a friendly mechanic helped her and her traveling buddy fix an Hearsula issue so they could get back on the road safely.

“He wouldn’t charge us! And we wanted to give him something, so he happily accepted Teenage Euthanasia merch for his kids.”

Teenage Euthanasia airs on Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim and on MAX.