A highly anticipated documentary from the upcoming HollyShorts Film Festival has just received a trailer. From director Elisa Gambino comes Every Day After, an exploration of public health issues by centering on the bond between a brother and sister.

See below for the full press release and trailer.

***

Elisa Gambino’s EVERY DAY AFTER provides a nuanced look at the complexities of healing from a birth difference that we don’t often see and honors the invisible labor of a sister whose love and action make it possible for her brother Jary to experience the everyday joys and struggles of growing up. EVERY DAY AFTER will receive its world premiere at HollyShorts Film Festival.

Growing up in Masbate Province in the Philippines, Jary has been neglected and shunned since the moment of his birth for one reason– his appearance. His older sister, Jessa protects Jary through his early years, then takes him in as a young teen, to raise him alongside her own two children in a fragile house on a hill. Jessa seeks out the medical care Jary has been denied since birth. And more, the support to begin his physical and emotional recovery.

Societies around the world place high value on appearance which can be traumatic for children born with differences, sometimes it takes one person, in this case, Jary’s sister, to change a life. The cleft community will continue to be misunderstood or re-traumatized if we don’t change how people with facial differences are portrayed.

Gambino, one of two executive producers of the Oscar-nominated short “A Love Song for Latasha” and director of the feature documentary WELCOME TO PINE LAKE and the docuseries WASTELAND, both on Paramount+, shares, “EVERY DAY AFTER is about the love between a sister and brother. Unlike other films which may take viewers down a path of sorrow, we showcase the resilience, struggles, and triumphs of Jary and his caring sister, Jessa. We highlight the power of sibling love to face challenges of healthcare access, poverty, and stigma.”

The stunning cinematography was created by Neal Broffman. He spent a decade with CNN International covering wars, elections, famines, and upheaval in more than 50 countries. His feature documentary “HELP US FIND SUNIL TRIPATHI” was broadcast on Al Jazeera America and Canadian Public Broadcasting and won numerous festival awards. Neal also edited EVERY DAY AFTER.

Together, Gambino and Broffman have spent the past 20+ years making documentary films that tell the human stories behind some of the world’s most urgent—and often neglected—public health issues.

EVERY DAY AFTER executive producer Dave Liu is a film lover and investor in several film, TV, and live entertainment production companies including Stampede Ventures, founded by Greg Silverman, and TEG+, founded by Vivek Tiwary. He started Liucrative Media to create, produce, and finance Asian American and other underrepresented voices and is a member of Sundance Catalyst and SF Film Invest. He also wrote a humorous career book, “The Way of the Wall Street Warrior: Conquer the Corporate Game Using Tips, Tricks, and Smartcuts”, which was published by Wiley and cited by Bloomberg as one of the best business books of 2021. Liu stated, “As a cleft-affected person, I believe that our film is critical to changing the narrative about our community and all people with facial differences. Clefts are one of the most common birth differences, affecting one in every 700 children worldwide. Yet, it is still a subject that is often ignored or mischaracterized by the media.”

EVERY DAY AFTER will premiere on Sunday, August 13th at HollyShorts Festival. Following the screening, they will lead a panel at Japan House.