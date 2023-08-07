This review originally ran on June 25th, as part of our coverage of the Nantucket Film Festival.

We wrapped up the festival with the closing night film, Marc Turtletaub’s Jules, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Jane Curtin. Shifting gears from producer (Little Miss Sunshine, Loving) to director, Turtletaub chose Gavin Steckler’s unique script immediately after reading it. He enjoyed the idea of taking heavy subject matter – dementia and the loss of one’s facilities – and finding a way to add humor to it. In turn, the cast also responded within a few days of receiving the screenplay, all wanting to be a part of this film.

Kingsley plays Milton, an aging widower struggling with the onset of dementia. He is an old, isolated man who still finds ways to stay involved in his community by making small, specific requests at the town council meetings. His daughter (Succession’s Zoe Winters) is increasingly concerned with his failing health.

Milton finds company when a being from another planet crashes into his azaleas. He takes responsibility for the creature, extending his care towards it. As Milton gradually reveals the presence of his visitor to others, his actions only serve to alienate himself further, as those around him perceive his grasp on reality slipping away. Sandy (Harriett Sansom Harris) and Joyce (Jane Curtin), two neighbors who share a sense of loneliness with Milton, are the only two in on the shenanigans happening at Milton’s house. The three friends work to help Jules, their newly named space friend, find his way home before government agents crack the case.

The cast is terrific and affecting. Harriett Sansom Harris, an actress I have admired for a considerable time, has been unjustly overlooked in casting decisions. You might easily recall her from standout performances in films like Licorice Pizza and Phantom Thread, among numerous other remarkable roles. She has consistently dazzled as a character actor, but now, she finally receives a substantial role that allows her to showcase her incredible talent. It becomes evident that she should have long been granted leading roles, and I eagerly anticipate more opportunities like this in her future.

Jules is an endearing and unconventional film that delves into the poignant aspects of aging while illuminating the transformative power of discovering one’s purpose. The screenplay is a breath of fresh air, characterized by its inventiveness, quirkiness, and sublime storytelling. Jules serves as the ideal closing film for a festival (Nantucket) that honors the art of screenwriting, leaving audiences with a lasting impression and the sense of what we came out to Nantucket to celebrate.