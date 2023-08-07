Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn has been kept under wraps, but the studio has released two images from the film which showcase another visually stunning film from Fennell. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wins, I think, Production Design walking in the door, maybe Costumes and Hair and Makeup too. But Fennell’s film might give her a run for her money:

It’s been said that it’s a Talented Mr. Ripley kind of vibe. Per the press release:

Written and Directed by Emerald Fennell

Produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; Josey McNamara, p.g.a

Starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

There are already two strong films by women this year so far – Past Lives and Barbie. Perhaps this film, Fennell’s second feature might be among them, and maybe Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla too.

SALTBURN will OPEN THE 67TH BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL and will be released in theaters November 24, 2023