Is The Bear looming over Abbott Elementary?

The culinary critical darling took home two major awards at this year’s Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, and HBO’s landmark drama series, Succession, took the biggest award with Program of the Year. Netflix’s Beef–the most nominated contender at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards–was named the winner of the Outstanding Movies, Miniseries, or Specials category.

The TCA spread the wealth a little this year with Natasha Lyonne picking up a deserved award for Individual Achievement in Comedy for Peacock’s Poker Face while Better Call Saul fans will be happy to learn that Rhea Seehorn picked up Individual Achievement in Drama for the show’s final season.

Do you think The Bear can take the top comedy prize at the Emmys this year? Can we yawn as Succession leaves everyone in the dust? Read all the winners below and sound off in the comments!

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (BETTER CALL SAUL, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (POKER FACE, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: JURY DUTY (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: MS. MARVEL (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: THE BEAR (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: BEEF (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: THE BEAR (FX)

Program of the Year: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree:Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (CBS)