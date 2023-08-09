Mo Abudu, Media Mogul and founder/CEO of Nigeria and London Based EbonyLife Media will participate in this week’s HollyShorts Film Festival. Abudu will be presenting her latest short film MY WIFE which premieres on Saturday August 12 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters. Abudu will also be a featured speaker at the HollyShorts Institute Film Summit, presented by Alta Global Media. She will speak at 2pm on the SAGindie Presents: Producers panel alongside Valerie Steinberg (Karmalink), Jeff Kalligheri (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) and Ben Wiessner (Werewolves Within).

The annual Academy® Awards-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF) brings together top creators, industry leaders and companies and has launched many filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. This year the festival will be held from August 10th to 20th, at the prestigious Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Some of the standout panels includes the Film Finance Keynote Panel Presented by Goldfinch First Flights + Alta Global Media, Legal Aspects of Filmmaking – What Every Filmmaker Needs to Know, Film Finance, Sales and Distribution, the Producers Panel, An Intro to Agents & Managers for Filmmakers, Casting Authentically and more.

Friday, August 11th

12:00pm-1:30pm: Film Finance Keynote Presented by Goldfinch First Flights + Alta Global Media,

1:30pm-3:00pm: Alta Global Media Film Finance Summit – Shorts to Features

3:00pm-4:30pm: Sponsored by Kevork Law: Legal Aspects of Filmmaking – What Every Filmmaker Needs to Know

4:30pm-6:00pm: Epic Dread Presents: Film Finance, Sales, & Distribution

Saturday, August 12th

12:00pm-2:00pm: Alta Global Media Film Finance Summit – Packaging Your Film

2:00pm-3:30pm: SAGindie Presents: Producers Panel and will be joined by Mo

3:30pm-5:00pm: Film Festival Marketing

5:00pm-6:30pm: Alta Global Media Film Finance Summit – An Intro to Agents & Managers for Filmmakers

Sunday, August 13th

12:00pm-2:00pm: Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Presents – Casting Authentically – Conversation and Case Studies, Brunch and Panel

2:00pm-3:30pm: Fest Formula Presents: Shorts Distribution

3:30pm-5:00pm: London Flair PR presents: How does a short film win an Oscar?

12:00pm-1:30pm: Alta Global Media Film Finance Summit – International Co-Production

6:45pm-7:00pm: Smile Train Presents: Every Day After

Monday, August 14th

5:30pm-7:00pm: Cinematography for Actors: Tell Better Stories – Bridging the Gap Between Talent and Crew

Tuesday, August 15th

6:00pm-7:00pm: Production Insurance: A-Z’s of Protecting Your Production Company and Film+TV Project

See the full list of panelists here:

https://hollyshorts2023.eventive.org/schedule?search=panel&filterVenues%5B64ad999d930d7d00881f68ff%5D=true