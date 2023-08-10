Have you ever been making your Oscar predictions and thought, ‘Wow…this season is missing something…like…the Primetime Emmy Awards…’ No, no one has ever thought that.

The Television Academy officially announced that the new date for the 75th annual ceremony is…January 15, 2024. That’s right! A post-Christmas Emmy Awards is upon us! I sure hope that Sarah Snook wasn’t planning on showing off her Emmy at New Year’s Eve.

The new date a little more than a week after the Golden Globes–currently scheduled for January 8, 2024–and right at the tail end of phase one Oscar voting. Sure, this is all in flux because of the concurrent WGA and SAG strikes, so everything has the potential to shift.

Will the Emmys get even more lost in the shuffle? Or will they serve as a palette cleanser as we predict nominations from the Producers Guild (voting ending on January 16) and nurse our hangovers from the Critics Choice Awards (held the day before on January 14). For shows that are enjoying a victory lap for their final seasons (like Succession, Barry, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) the ceremony might feel like an overly long extension. Voting is still scheduled to begin a week from today and last until August 28.

Would you have preferred that the Emmys just announced a list of winners closer to the original September date? Do you think the extra time will allow both guilds to reach agreements in time to have star-studded, illustrious events?