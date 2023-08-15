This week, we’re pausing our Emmy analysis to talk about the latest updates in the 2023 Emmy race. How will the ceremony’s delay to next January impact the winners? How will new and acclaimed seasons of The Bear and Only Murders In the Building impact their current Emmy fortunes? We have a free-form chat about the Emmy race, the delays, and a few other random thoughts. Plus, we review the latest season of Only Murders In the Building, which features a fresh and entirely welcome performance from Meryl Streep.

