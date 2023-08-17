2023 Emmy-nominated re-recording mixers Craig Henighan (CAS) and Will Files (CAS) take viewers into the world of the elaborate and jaw-dropping sound design for Stranger Things‘ fourth season. In this Netflix exclusive clip, Henighan and Files showcase how sound and sound design take viewers on a journey from quiet, intimate moments into the season-ending chaos that takes over Hawkins.

Both Henighan and Files are among the sound team 2023 Emmy nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour).