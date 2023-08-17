Ever wondered what it felt to vote for the Emmy® Awards? Awards Daily TV offers the next best thing! Vote in the 8th Annual Cooler Awards!

Things are getting super real as final round (Phase 2 in “the biz”) voting for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards kicks off today! As always, Awards Daily likes to recognize series we love with our own awards. Thus was born the Awards Daily Cooler Awards. This is our eighth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support! For our nomination round, we continue to break records with the number of votes from our passionate readers!

Let’s keep that momentum going and vote in record numbers for the actual awards! It’s time for you to weigh in officially and anoint the winners!

The Rules

Voting on the 2023 Cooler Awards follows the Television Academy voting process as closely as possible. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make one selection per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. You can also only vote once. Remember, do not predict the Emmy Awards here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2023 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

We do support ties. Two-way. Three-way. Whatever gets the most votes wins. It’s as easy as that.

Voting closes on August 28, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET.

Winners for the 2023 Cooler Awards will be announced on September 18, the original date for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. You know, before they moved into January.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Get to it!

VOTE NOW!!!

<a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/vote-for-8th-annual-awards-daily-tv-cooler-awards">View Survey</a>