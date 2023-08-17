If you’re like me and you’ve been following the Oscar race for a long time you remember the Sandra Bullock juggernaut in 2009 when The Blind Side became a surprise hit and eventually won Sandra Bullock the Oscar. Now, the film is back in the news because Michael Oher is suing the family depicted in the film. Each side has their own version to tell, with the internet mostly siding against the Tuohy family, and Sandra Bullock:

And some defending:

But you’d probably be destroyed if you attempted to defend or take the side of the Tuohy family, at least on Twitter. The author of the book, Michael Lewis, sees it a bit differently. From Variety:

“What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close,” Lewis said. “They showered him with resources and love. That he’s suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him.”

But rather than talk about the case itself — it’s too complicated and there are two sides to the story. Also, I’m kind of done with the endless condementation and blaming that has become so much a part of our culture now it seems to have choked the life out of everything. Let’s instead talk about that Oscar year.

Despite that The Blind Side, like Green Book and The Help, was a likable movie – it made $100 million in under 20 days — it has been condemned forever as a “white savior” movie. Yet, people probably forgot that many did not think that at the time.

The Blind Side was nominated for four NAACP Image awards:

Best Film

Best Actor for Quinton Aaron

Best Actress for Sandra Bullock

Best Screenplay John Lee Hancock

The Blind Side was also nominated for four Black Reel awards:

Best Film

Best Actor

Best Breakthrough Performance

Best Screenplay.

The Blind Side was nominated for two BET Awards:

Best Picture

Best Actor

Back in 2009, Barack Obama had just become the President and collectivism was on the rise. The Oscar race reflected this shift when it expanded the Best Picture race from five to ten that same year. It was also the year Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win Best Director and Best Picture.

Interestingly, that year was also the first time a film with an all Black cast (Precious) was nominated for Best Picture since The Color Purple. That was also the year that Precious surprised by winning Adapted Screenplay, taking away the Oscar from Jason Reitman who had won everything leading up to the last prize. Sandra Bullock won over Gabourey Sidibe but Mo’Nique for won for Best Supporting Actress.

What I only had begun to think about back then was that the film industry — and American life — was becoming more polarized. The Blind Side was among the rare films to get the nomination that was popular among the broader public. By this time, Hollywood was beginning to offer its specialty meals to those in the industry but was offering mass market films like superhero and franchise movies to the broader public, kind of like how there is First Class and there is Coach.

Way back then, Jeff Wells posted a comment on his site about The Blind Side, with a quote from director John Hickenlooper which describes the situation well:

I know John Lee Hancock. Our sons were on the same Pasadena T-Ball team. John is one of the great ignored and underrated Hollywood writer/directors. His films harken back to the golden age when movies were about telling stories and not narratives littered with characters being quirky and snarky to titillate the postmodern sensibilities of the effete New York literati. The polarity of tastes that has grown between the so called fly-over states and the two coasts is not the consequence of the dumbing down of the Midwest, but rather the infantilization of New York and Los Angeles. Where high art has become confused with the puerile masturbatory self examination of stone dead emotional detachment and characters who no longer mirror real life but are rather created to titillate the cynical sensibilities of critics who have seen too many movies and are no longer emotionally engaged with reality.

It’s an interesting point and one that would not be made today by anyone because it’s far too dangerous to say that kind of thing publicly.

The question of what to do with a movie like the Blind Side is a tough one. It’s a good movie that lots of people liked because it is a story we can become involved in – we care about the people in the story. Michael Oher’s character didn’t have to be Black even for the story to work as well. It’s the rags to riches part of it that we respond to. It’s the idea that someone could be plucked off the street who had no place to sleep and no money could suddenly be taken in and have all of that and more. That fantasy isn’t just in The Blind Side, it’s also in Pretty Woman – another movie that could be dissected and trashed all of these years later for a variety of reasons.

Are we a better society now because movies like The Blind Side or Pretty Woman would not be made? Is Hollywood making better films now because they have snapped to attention and now are mandated to produce only that which doesn’t offend a single person and adheres strictly to the party-line? Maybe we’re slightly better for not making offensive movies, but maybe we’re slightly worse for believing movies are meant to be guidebooks for how people should think and live.

My own main complaint about The Blind Side was that the Michael Oher in the movie didn’t really match the Michael Oher in real life. But I also think much of that might have been the performance itself by Quinton Aaron, as Oher has said he didn’t like the way he was portrayed. Aaron is a sweet-natured person – even in this interview – and Oher is a little more hard-edged. It’s easy to read that like the film portrays him as a helpless child-like person but I think it’s a little more nuanced than that.

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail – so rather than just understand that this story is still unfolding as we speak, too many are on a rampage to lay blame. Take away Sandra Bullock’s Oscar, I mean really?

The question of whether The Blind Side should have been nominated or that Sandra Bullock should have won is easily answered by looking at the state of Hollywood before this year. Barbenheimer now shows just how popular movies can be all of a sudden and they can both ignite the Oscar race. But before they arrived, it was looking fairly dire. There are worse things than nominating films that really do land in the hearts of audiences.

I have to wonder, of all of the films nominated in 2009, how many do people even remember? Avatar, for sure, but also The Blind Side. How many of these titles do people still talk about now?

Avatar

The Hurt Locker

The Blind Side

District 9

An Education

Inglourious Basterds

Precious

A Serious Man

Up

Up in the Air

Okay, well that’s not a bad tally – with several popular films in the mix. Over time, however, the fracture between “first class” and “Coach” would widen and before long, most people would have no idea what movies were nominated for Best Picture, much less which movies won.

However the lawsuit turns out, the movie stands on its own as a time capsule, and a Hollywood movie, that might not be perfect but did not deserve the kind of hate it’s received all of these years later. The older you get, the more you realize that nothing is ever going to be 100% “correct” — that it’s possible to view something through a critical lens while still loving it. And that’s how I feel about The Blind Side. But watch it for yourself and see what you think all of these years later.

I always cry watching the Blind Side. Not because I’m a racist or a racist apologist or a “white savior” but because I’m a human being and sometimes when I watch movies I am moved by the characters in the film, especially when those characters go through something emotionally difficult. The goodbye scene in The Blind Side makes me cry:

Movies that we love today will likely be scrutinized and demonized ten years from now. So the answer is this: it’s okay to love The Blind Side. It doesn’t make you a bad person. It’s okay to hate the Blind Side. You do you. But what we shouldn’t be doing is policing art and demanding artists and directors comply to a strict doctrine — because that is boring.