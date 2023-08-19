I do not need to write this article.

We all know Succession is going to win Drama Series. The only question is how many other wins will it net? It is the juggernaut this season that will not be ignored. That all being said, it should not be taken for granted. There is a reason it owns all of this hype. Succession completely deserves it.



The whole season did something different while still staying true to its core idea. In killing Logan in “Connor’s Wedding,” new emotions were set free in the characters while never changing who they were overall, just changing the direction of how they had to approach their goals and their personal issues. The stakes were heightened as a new reality was brought to us at a time no one expected. The writers did not rest on their richly deserved laurels, they approached this carefully. This episode was masterfully crafted, allowing the shock of the death to hit us as it did the characters and then to follow them as they go through their collective grief as a family. The camera follows them as they go through stages of grief and realizations of what this means to them. The work here, crafting this gorgeous yacht and wedding that appears to be a throw away episode but is instead turned into this incredible emotional moment of just these characters talking, was an incredible testament to this talented cast, many doing career best work.



Kieran Culkin (who should already have won the supporting Emmy) has been given his best material yet. He has always been the one to bluster but seems to have the most emotions of anyone. He wants to get everyone on board and be loved and, because of this, his father’s death gives him moments to let that pain out. Be it yelling at the tech jerk, randomly firing people because he wants to feel like he has strength, or staring at a coffin and unable to continue talking and breaking down. There have been a lot of interpretations of what he is thinking at the end of the show and my own is that he feels free, but the fact that his face when simply taking a drink causes so much debate is a testament to what he did with this character.



Sarah Snook (who also should already have an Emmy) gets to be her most cunning but also most vulnerable. On what other show could her having a surprise pregnancy be the tenth or so most important thing to happen to her or her to do on the show. Her up and down marriage has levels of disdain, jealousy, hatred, and some affection–that is hard to define but we know it when we see it. The way she can be the most manipulative person in control of a situation but also be nakedly naive. The woman crying daddy on the phone–with her probably dead father. Then, to spite her brother, she ruins his chance to get everything he always wanted and in the process gives it to her husband, whose hand she can barely hold because she is so drained and numb to everyone. Snook captured so many levels of this complex character, season after season, and should finally be acknowledged.



Jeremy Strong (who should have gotten his Emmy for Season 3 instead of 2) goes fully ruthless while also being a complete baby. We see his hardness and plotting yet see a grown man stare at a note, wondering if his father really chose him, even if for a moment, and then later screaming that he is the oldest boy as the reason why he should have a media company. Personally I think season 3 was his best work, but he is still fantastic here.



Matthew Macfadyen surprised the heck out of me by being as strong or better than last season. From his moments of being on Logan’s team and looking safe if uncomfortable around his father-in-law to then being in a state of limbo in so many ways, both in the company and in his marriage. The discussions he and Shiv have about their marriage, both yelling and banter, get at further truths about the deep damage they have done to each other but also open them to their doubts. His victory feels earned in that he had the clearest view of what he needed to do and left his ego out of it. He did just enough to be palpable and is smart enough to do the job. As he observed his new kingdom, making decisions about who he is keeping and who he is letting go, he has never looked more in control and confident. If Tom will enjoy his win in the end is unclear, but he has won.



What makes it feel so good about winning is that tremendous feeling that the show, with all the promise and praise in its run, stuck the landing. It was a show that knew when to end and gave a definitive end to what we as viewers needed to know about these characters. Sure they will go on and will continue to have intense personal issues, but the big moment that has been building–who takes the company and the fallout from that–is done. This show will be on lists of best TV series finales of all time for years to come. So while everyone knows this, it feels good to say it and have it definitely stated.

Succession is one of the best drama series, and it deserves to win for its final season!