Phil Dunster’s Emmy nomination was a standout amongst the 2023 bunch. The actor finally earned recognition for his portrayal of the cocky, but endearing football star Jamie Tartt. The nod was also thrilling for casting director Theo Park who applauds Dunster’s “brilliant” range during Ted Lasso’s three seasons. The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy now has the distiction of being one of a handful of shows where all of its original regular cast members have been Emmy nominated. (Source: Gold Derby). In short, Park has done her job exceptionally well, creating an ensemble cast that is buzzing with chemistry, charm, and some seriously good comedic timing. All of which continues in season three as the cast expanded with new players, love interests, and a pair of very lovable soccer moms.

Awards Daily: It’s such a massive credit to you that Ted Lasso is one of only a handful of shows where every original cast member has now been nominated for an Emmy. You really put together one of the most iconic casts ever.

Theo Park: Oh, thank you. I mean, it’s so amazing that they’ve all been nominated because they’re all so brilliant. They’re all so different. I’m so happy for them all. They’re just lovely people, every single one of them.

AD: Looking back, who is the one where you feel like, “We got that exactly right.”

TP: I’d be telling, wouldn’t I, if I said I had some favorites? But I’m so proud of Phil Dunster, particularly this year, with his nomination for Jamie Tartt. He’s so brilliant. I am happy that Phil Dunster’s been nominated this year because I really feel that he’s been able to show how brilliant he is all through the three seasons. But particularly for season three, which is why he has been nominated. He’s shown such amazing range and he’s such a talented, warm, lovely human being. I’m thrilled for him. Totally wonderful.

AD: In season three, we spend more time with the players off the field and get to see more of their chemistry as a team and as close friends. How did you approach filling out the rest of AFC Richmond?

TP: I think with a show like this – a comedy show – you do have to be careful because it has such heart and soul in it as well that you have to cast people who can really run the gamut, that can really do everything. And I feel like we really did crack it from season one, and we were fortunate that we did so and that they could then go on and do much more than was ever even thought about in season one. An example is Nick Mohammed in his amazing turn in season two, and then turn back again in season three. Oh, he’s just dreamy, Nick Mohammed; he can do everything.

AD: Speaking of dreamy, the mystery man that Rebecca meets in Amsterdam— you only have one episode to make sure that relationship comes across, so there has to be that magnetism there right away.

TP: Oh my gosh, I wish I could accept full responsibility for him, Matteo van der Grijn, as Matthijs. Because we were doing a full episode in Amsterdam, we reached out to this wonderful Amsterdam-based casting director called Susanne Groen, and she helped us find him. What a genius she is to find that amazing man! He’s so perfect! I just love that piece of casting. So thank you, Susanne.

AD: Leanne Best made such an impression as Jamie’s mom.

TP: Leanne Best is an amazing actress from the U.K. who I’ve known for a while. She just did the best audition. I mean, I’m so happy she even auditioned because she’s quite something in this country. But she nailed it, didn’t she? She was really great.

AD: So much love comes across.

TP: Yeah, and you really believe them.

AD: Tell me about finding Mama Lasso in Becky Ann Baker.

TP: I think she was exceptional as Dottie, Ted’s mum; we just straight offered [the role] to her. We did a list of people, and Jason really honed in on her because I believe he knows her as well, personally. So that just made complete sense that we would offer to her.

AD: Who else stood out to you from season three?

TP: Well, I absolutely love Zava. Max Osinski plays Zava, and I just think he’s a genius. I think he’s a comedy genius. He plays it so straight and so committed that that is where the comedy comes from, and I loved every second of his performance.

AD: I wanted more Zava.

TP: I know; it was such a shame that he wasn’t in it more.

AD: Set the scene; who were some of the actors that you and Jason knew immediately that you wanted versus people that you guys had to go out and find?

TP: Yeah, we haven’t made many straight offers throughout Ted Lasso, apart from Juno Temple in season one, Becky Ann Baker in season three, and Sam Richardson in seasons two and three, who was a friend of the team. Everyone’s had to audition and been put through their paces with auditions. But the people we tend to go to have really nailed their auditions and really put some proper thought into those auditions.

AD: So, let’s talk about Hannah Waddingham for a second. She is perfect as Rebecca and her range across these three seasons has been amazing to watch. Do you remember her audition and her casting came together? It’s hard to imagine Ted Lasso without her.

TP: What she brought to the plate is really kind of magical, isn’t it? She’s so perfect. She’s created this whole character, and she said from the start that from reading the pilot episode, she completely understood this woman, and she was desperate to play this woman. And I think it’s so valuable that we had this sensational actress who wasn’t completely well known in the States but was quite known here for her theatre work and Game of Thrones, of course. A very clever actress who just wanted the part so badly and nailed her audition. And then we flew her out to L.A. to meet Jason for a little screen test. I’m so pleased that her passion was rewarded, and now look what’s happened. She’s like a bona fide star who’s come out of this.

AD: You are there from the very beginning. How gratifying has it been to see people’s positive reactions, and see a deserving actor finally have their moment?

TP: Yeah, we worked really long and hard to find her. In the beginning, we were talking about more namey people, people known to an international audience. And we sent offers out, and people passed, and people just didn’t seem interested. And then it was just amazing for Hannah Waddingham, the goddess Hannah Waddingham, to walk in and really make a play for it and do an amazing audition and go and meet Jason and get that part. And look what’s happened to her. I think she really deserves all the accolades she’s getting.

AD: Obviously, every project is different, but I’m so curious as to your general approach to the job. Do you have an overarching philosophy for your work?

TP: Going back to what I was saying about Hannah, you can tell if someone really wants it and someone’s really made an effort to get the part. And certainly, as we went on with Ted Lasso, the auditions just got better and better and better because people really wanted to be in it. People loved the show. People knew the show. They understood the real feel of it. I suppose that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for auditions where you just know, “Oh God, they really want this. And they really made an effort. They really nailed it. Let’s just really try and get them this part.” Passion. Yeah, passion and aptitude, I suppose. Just really putting themselves out there and prepared well.

AD: We don’t know what the future holds for Ted Lasso. It seems like maybe this is the end of the line for this iteration of the show. But looking back, how would you describe it all, now that it’s over, potentially?

TP: I wish I did know if it was going to come back in some shape or form. Looking back on it, I really miss the process, the Ted Lasso way. It was hard, don’t get me wrong. Season to season, we went through a pandemic, and it got busier, and there were more characters than we imagined, but every day was a joy, really, because I was working with people at the top of their game across the board: crew, cast, all the producers, the writers. How lucky to be part of that machine!

AD: That’s interesting that you mentioned the Ted Lasso way. Sum that up for me. What does that mean?

TP: Heart and soul. You put your heart and soul into it. From my point of view, even with casting the people who had one line and were coming in for one day, we had to be sure that those people had their heart and soul invested in being in Ted Lasso. I enjoy casting the day players the best. On a show like this, you have lots of laughs, and it’s very rewarding.

