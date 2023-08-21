The Live Action Short Film race just got a little more crowded!

Tari Wariebi’s We Were Meant To to the top prize at this year’s HollyShorts Film Festival in a late ceremony on Saturday night. The tropical storms threatening Southern California forced the festival to move its awards presentation from Sunday to Saturday evening. With this win, Wariebi’s film automatically qualifies for Oscar consideration.

Misan Harriman’s The After (a short that I reviewed last week and I haven’t been able to shake) took Best Live Action, and Every Day After (directed by Elisa Gambino) took Best Documentary.

There were so many incredible films this year at HollyShorts (I am still combing though my favorites), so this is a great achievement for We Were Meant To. The full list of winners is below.

Oscar-qualifying categories:



Grand Prix Best Short: “We Were Meant To,” Tari Wariebi

Best Live Action: “The After,” Misan Harriman

Best Animation: “Humo (Smoke),” Rita Basulto

Best Documentary: “Every Day After,” Elisa Gambino

Other categories:

Best Drama: “Warsha,” Daniel Bdeir

Best Comedy: “Call Me Mommy,” Hayley Alea Erickson and Taylor Erickson

Best Director: “Motherland,” Christina Yoon

Best Cinematography: “Separation,” Aurelien Acache

Best Editing: “I’m on Fire,” Michael Spiccia

Best Genre: “Flight,” Tim Webber

Best Horror: “Foreigners Only,” Nuhash Humayun

Best International: “Ciela,” Mauricio Sierra

Latinx Award: “All Inclusive,” Duván Duque Vargas

Best LGBTQIA+” “Maxine,” Niki Ang

Best Midnight Madness: “Sweet Juices,” Will Suen and Sejon Im

Best Music Video: Kajo: “REM Koolhaus,” Evelyn Lee

Best Music Video Film: “Love Sick,” Alexandre Moors

Best Producer: “Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi

Best SAGIndie: “Benny and James,” Logan Vaughn

Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Eggplant,” Joaquin Palma

Best Sci-Fi: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims

Script Compass Screenplay Award: “The Gifting,” Nick Perry

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM: “Astonishing Little Feet,” Maegan Houang

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM: “Subway Stops,” Joe Zakko

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 8MM: “Who the F**k Is Jacky Bumpers,” Alan Richard Halls

Kodak Best Shot on Film, Honorable Mention: “Shadow Brother Sunday,” Alden Ehrenreich

Social Impact Award: “Merman,” Sterling Hampton IV

Best Thriller: “Time Out,” Rita Borodiyanski

Best Student Film: “Eden,” Marta Szymanek

Best TV: “Earth Girl,” Arden Grier and Kirsten Knisely

Best VFX: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims

Best Web Series” “Mashed,” Stacey Maltin

Best Female Screenplay: “Survived By,” K.D. Chalk

HollyShorts Honorable Mention: “Shut Up and Fish,” Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez

Best TV Screenplay: “Power Couple,” Ari Donnelly