The Live Action Short Film race just got a little more crowded!
Tari Wariebi’s We Were Meant To to the top prize at this year’s HollyShorts Film Festival in a late ceremony on Saturday night. The tropical storms threatening Southern California forced the festival to move its awards presentation from Sunday to Saturday evening. With this win, Wariebi’s film automatically qualifies for Oscar consideration.
Misan Harriman’s The After (a short that I reviewed last week and I haven’t been able to shake) took Best Live Action, and Every Day After (directed by Elisa Gambino) took Best Documentary.
There were so many incredible films this year at HollyShorts (I am still combing though my favorites), so this is a great achievement for We Were Meant To. The full list of winners is below.
Oscar-qualifying categories:
Grand Prix Best Short: “We Were Meant To,” Tari Wariebi
Best Live Action: “The After,” Misan Harriman
Best Animation: “Humo (Smoke),” Rita Basulto
Best Documentary: “Every Day After,” Elisa Gambino
Best Drama: “Warsha,” Daniel Bdeir
Best Comedy: “Call Me Mommy,” Hayley Alea Erickson and Taylor Erickson
Best Director: “Motherland,” Christina Yoon
Best Cinematography: “Separation,” Aurelien Acache
Best Editing: “I’m on Fire,” Michael Spiccia
Best Genre: “Flight,” Tim Webber
Best Horror: “Foreigners Only,” Nuhash Humayun
Best International: “Ciela,” Mauricio Sierra
Latinx Award: “All Inclusive,” Duván Duque Vargas
Best LGBTQIA+” “Maxine,” Niki Ang
Best Midnight Madness: “Sweet Juices,” Will Suen and Sejon Im
Best Music Video: Kajo: “REM Koolhaus,” Evelyn Lee
Best Music Video Film: “Love Sick,” Alexandre Moors
Best Producer: “Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi
Best SAGIndie: “Benny and James,” Logan Vaughn
Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Eggplant,” Joaquin Palma
Best Sci-Fi: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims
Script Compass Screenplay Award: “The Gifting,” Nick Perry
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM: “Astonishing Little Feet,” Maegan Houang
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM: “Subway Stops,” Joe Zakko
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 8MM: “Who the F**k Is Jacky Bumpers,” Alan Richard Halls
Kodak Best Shot on Film, Honorable Mention: “Shadow Brother Sunday,” Alden Ehrenreich
Social Impact Award: “Merman,” Sterling Hampton IV
Best Thriller: “Time Out,” Rita Borodiyanski
Best Student Film: “Eden,” Marta Szymanek
Best TV: “Earth Girl,” Arden Grier and Kirsten Knisely
Best VFX: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims
Best Web Series” “Mashed,” Stacey Maltin
Best Female Screenplay: “Survived By,” K.D. Chalk
HollyShorts Honorable Mention: “Shut Up and Fish,” Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez
Best TV Screenplay: “Power Couple,” Ari Donnelly