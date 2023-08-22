Montclair Film today revealed the artwork for this year’s Montclair Film Festival. The design, created by Montclair creative agency, Hiker, replicates the printing technique risograph to create an energetic and exciting representation of the annual festival. The team used words that capture the feel of the festival including Connect, Excite, Inspire and Explore and their corresponding visual sound waves in combination with phrases that embody the power of film on the big screen such as Cinema Opens Worlds and Cinema Sparks Dreams. Four different posters have been created and will be used across different applications of the campaign.