We have seen tributes to beloved celebrities before, but something feels different about Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Love + Laughter. Every time I have watched it (three times now and counting), I find something new to love not just about Burnett’s presence but about the presentation of her life. The tribute refuses to be a by-the-numbers celebration, and Burnett’s career feels more alive, important, and relevant than ever. Thanks to producers Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn (from Silent Hour Productions), 90 Years of Laughter + Love is a variety special that we have truly been missing.

Wouldn’t you want to spend an evening with Carol Burnett and, say, one hundred of her closest friends? I couldn’t believe my eyes every time the camera cut away to see the audience’s reaction. When was the last time you were amused by people watching a celebration? Even more remarkable is that you could tell that every single person attending this birthday bash was thrilled to be there (don’t even get me started on the gorgeous, Emmy-nominated production design by Tamlyn Wright and art direction by Travis Deck).

What makes this evening so singular is that we bring what we love about Carol and share it with a huge group of people. Bracco and Gierahn continually talk about how everyone wanted to be a part of this special night, and leading with such much positivity and genuine love only allowed these producers lead with the same emotion. Hearing people share only makes other people want to be a part of the experience, and, with mountains of footage to re-live, it only leads to joyous exchanges.

You can tell how thrilled Bracco and Gierahn were to be a part of this project–you can see it on their faces. Being able to provide a memorable night for such a legend is apparent from the first frame, and they deliver over and over again.

Carol Burnett doesn’t just look back–Laughter + Love looks forward to the work she will produce next with excitement and aplomb. We can’t believe our eyes when we see actors breaking on The Carol Burnett Show (as if we are seeing it for the very first time) or witness the enduring friendship between her and Julie Andrews. This affirmation is exceptional in every sense of the word.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love is streaming now on Peacock.