The main title design for Netflix’s sensational Comedy Series contender, Wednesday, feels plucked from the brain of Tim Burton himself. Not only are their graves, Venus flytraps, and spiders, but a poor, defenseless teddy bear meets their maker thanks to the blade of a guillotine. Thanks to Main Title Design nominee Adam Becker, we know exactly what type of show we are about to watch, and his humble nods to director Tim Burton feel right at home.

When Becker was brought on to handle the main titles for Netflix’s series, he received some inspiration from the beloved director, but Becker wanted to take it even further. He wasn’t going to add pictures of the actors’ faces (‘That’s, oftentimes, our number one sequence killer,’ he says), and he knew that he wanted to make the titles longer than intended. It is key, especially for younger or new viewers, to understand the viewpoint of Wednesday Addams. There is elegance in its ghastliness.

“Initially, it was pitched as a fifteen second intro,” Becker says. “They were flexible, but one of our first questions was whether they were looking for something more narratively driven. We wanted to expand the lens of the show to immerse ourselves in the imagery beyond the bounds of the scenes in the series. They gave us a very short storyboard that was about three to six thumbnails from Tim Burton and one of his artists. It had us pulling out of a moon with the clouds parting and that moon turned into the iris of Wednesday’s eye. We would be looking directly into her eyes and the title card appears right below that. That was incredibly difficult to make something that smooth in that section. The camera that we were animating had to pull out from that moon and reach a very far distance to reach the lock up in such a short amount of time. What I think is the most interesting pat=rt of the process is that we reversed engineered everything from there to build the first forty-five seconds to lead up to what Tim wanted at the very end. Tim’s constant from the moon to the eye to the title was the punctuation of the longer sequence that we developed.”

Becker was excited that the entire sequence, while dark, mysterious and a bit dangerous, was allowed to have sparks of color.

“I am so happy that they left those kisses of color amid all the black-and-white,” he says. “I thought they were going to ask us to change us, but they didn’t. The color is supposed to signal the character’s growth, but it’s a way of saying, ‘We know you know The Addams Family of yesteryear–this is not that.’ It’s a whole new ride and whole new journey.

The transitions from the beginning to end are what set Becker’s team’s apart from the other nominees in this category. The image of a swirling clock transforming into a winding staircase is not just a cool thing to look at, but it keeps our minds engaged. The shadows and small details, like Thing crawling up the steps, are the icing on the cake. Becker and I talked about how the best main title sequences (like AMC’s The Night Manager) are just as engaging as the story of the episodes themselves

“We were looking at some of Tim’s earlier work and I was talking with someone recently about the [opening title] Batman sequence. You are going around all of these corners, and, all the while, you don’t know you are inside the Batman logo. It’s that kind of thinking that we sometimes forget about in contemporary film and TV. We personally have tried to never fully let go of some of those ideas–as ambitious as they can be. The level of customization that shows expect now every season makes it a little hard to fully commit to one big, live-action piece. Those corridors in the Batman sequence are reminiscent of German expressionism. We can infer that from Tim’s work–I don’t want to assume–but we wanted to have a little bit of that. Our way of doing the unexpected was when the bear’s head gets chopped off, and right when the eye hits the camera, we are in the iridescence of the fly’s eye. The fly is then inside the Venus flytrap. We realized that if it was just continuous, someone was going to get bored. If it was just one pull back, it would get predictable. Things are a little bit off on purpose.”

Have you ever been on a rollercoaster and the car comes to a complete stop before diverting into another direction? Becker knew that the continuous backwards motion was going to yank you around, but then they had to make sure the audience’s patience didn’t become stagnant. For me, that pullback reminded me of a stuffed animal being tugged away in a claw machine. Rest in peace, teddy bear…

“That continuous camera movement was very important to me as the creative director,” Becker says. “It was sort of an intended pun since the teddy bear gets his head chopped off. Letting us run with it almost never happens. Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, our showrunners, were very active with peppering Easter eggs after we got the full feeling of the camera and the spiral. Compositionally, that was very important to me to represent Tim Burton. I have referenced a lot of his work and looked at a lot of imagery in his work, and it made sense to me that it not do the common hard cut, title sequence thing. I didn’t want to just do a beautiful shot and then a hard cut. It’s a big thing with titles. We wanted to do a throwback where each transition is heavily designed, and you don’t realize, until the end, that you are passing through the lunacy of her psyche. The spiral is her mind, and that’s why you come out of her eye. When Tim gave us the storyboard that the moon is inside her eye, we wondered what it would look like if we reverse engineered it and went into it. You dive into the moon, but then you have to create something that is centered around a circle and concentric shapes and maybe the camera dutching a little bit as it pulls up.”

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.