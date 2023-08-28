The Fincher Analyst has released the first look teaser poster for The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender. They’ve done an expert job so far of keeping it all very much under wraps. When audiences have a look at the film they will be fresh eyes on something that has been shrouded in mystery. Even the poster tells us very little — except what we already knew, that it’s about an assassin.

The Killer brings together Seven writer Andrew Kevin Walker with David Fincher in yet another collaboration on the darker side of human nature. The film will be seen for the first time on September 3 in Venice.