The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be feted at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Awards on September 27 and September 28 in New York. These honorees are an elite group of professionals who have made significant contributions to television in the field of news and documentaries.

The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America” and “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, Independent Lens

Chris White, Executive Producer, American Documentary

“This year’s Gold & Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens.”

About NATAS:

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.