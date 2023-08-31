HamptonsFilm, the home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), announced today a handful of additional Spotlight selections, which include Jennifer Esposito’s FRESH KILLS, Andrew Haigh’s ALL OF US STRANGERS, George C. Wolfe’s RUSTIN, and Jonathan Glazer’s THE ZONE OF INTEREST; as well as select Signature programming. The 31st annual edition of HIFF will take place October 5-12, 2023, with in-person screenings and events across the Hamptons.

HIFF announced a number of additional Spotlight selections, including FRESH KILLS, directed by Jennifer Esposito and starring Esposito, Emily Bader, Odessa A’zion, and Annabella Sciorra, which follows the story of the loyal women of an organized crime family that dominated some of the boroughs of New York City in the late 20th century. Esposito is scheduled to attend the festival and will participate in a post-screening conversation on the film. The film will also screen as part of the Views From Long Island signature program. Additional Spotlight screenings include Searchlight Pictures’s ALL OF US STRANGERS, directed by Andrew Haigh and starring Andrew Scott Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, which tells the story of a screenwriter who, after an encounter with a mysterious neighbor, is drawn back to his childhood home where his parents appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before; the East Coast Premiere of Netflix’s RUSTIN, directed by George C. Wolfe, screenplay by Julian Breece and Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black, and starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, and Glynn Turman, following the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized the 1963 March on Washington. Wolfe is scheduled to attend the festival and will participate in a post-screening conversation on the film; and A24’s THE ZONE OF INTEREST, directed by Jonathan Glazer and starring Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel, who will be in attendance at the festival, the film follows the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, who strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Previously announced Spotlight selections include Finn Taylor’s AVENUE OF THE GIANTS, Brendan Walsh’s I’LL BE RIGHT THERE, and Todd Haynes’ MAY DECEMBER.

As part of this year’s Signature Programs the festival has announced a select group of films that will screen within the Compassion, Justice, and Animal Rights section, including the US Premiere of documentary feature film ROWDY GIRL, directed by Jason Goldman, follows a former Texas cattle rancher who, unable to cope with the cruelty of animal agriculture, transforms her husband’s beef operation into a farmed animal sanctuary; the North American Premiere of documentary feature WILDING, directed by David Allen and based on Isabella Tree’s best-selling book by the same title, which tells the story of a young couple who bets on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate; and the US Premiere of documentary short film HAPPY, directed by Laura Rindlisbacher, following a historic court case about Happy the elephant, who was captured as a baby and has been confined for the past 40 years. New York’s highest court is deciding if she should be considered a person in the legal sense. The distinctive signature programs are unique to the Hamptons International Film Festival, and bring diverse, thoughtful entertainment to the East End. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.