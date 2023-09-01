Man, it’s great to return to the enchanting landscapes of Telluride, where the crisp, pure air and breathtaking vistas welcome me back with open arms. After missing last year’s festivities, my spirit had been left a bit famished. You see, this quaint village nestled in the southwestern corner of Colorado is more than just an opportunity to escape, watch incredible films, and engage in profound discussions with peers whom I’ve known and grown to adore over the years through the internet. It’s also been a haven for my mental well-being. I’ll admit I’ve been wrestling with my mental health lately, but with just one glimpse of the majestic San Juan Mountains, it’s as if a divine force has taken the sword from my hand.

Describing the past year as challenging would be a significant understatement. I understand that you didn’t come here to dwell on that, so I’ll keep it brief: if something brings you joy and doesn’t harm anyone else, embrace it wholeheartedly. Remember, life is incredibly short, so seize the opportunity to live your best life.

That’s exactly what I am doing, here at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. And while the unfortunate but essential strikes by the writers and actors have cast a shadow over what could have been a perfect celebration, the individuals I came to see are all present, and the film lineup is impressive. The schedule remains demanding, as always, but Clarence and I have carefully curated our selections to ensure that we catch all the prominent films on our list.

Our strategy was carefully devised to allow us to attend the world premieres of The Bikeriders, Rustin, Saltburn, and Nyad. We kicked things off with the first three on Thursday, the festival’s opening night.

Prior to the screening of the films, we had the pleasure of attending the Patron’s Brunch – an impeccably hosted gathering featuring a delectable array of food and beverages. Traditionally, this event provides an opportunity to mingle with the stars and directors of the films featured in the festival. This year, the atmosphere was a tad more subdued, but we had the pleasure of meeting the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeff Nichols, Emerald Fennell, Jimmy Chin, and Sandra Huller. Each of them exuded warmth and enthusiasm, clearly delighted to be present and showcasing their films at the event.

The secret Patron Screening turned out to be the much-anticipated World Premiere of Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, boasting a star-studded cast featuring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, and Mike Faist. The film drew its inspiration from the photographs and interviews conducted by Danny Lyons (Faist), who meticulously documented the rise of American motorcycle gangs and the countercultural wave of the late 60s and early 70s – an era that left an indelible mark on films like Easy Rider and Five Easy Pieces, among others.

Jodie Comer’s performance was an absolute standout, with her adopting a captivating Midwest-inspired accent and providing a compelling narrative thread that ran from beginning to end. Her portrayal as Benny’s (Butler) wife was both commanding and engrossing, lending the film an aura and semblance of Goodfellas for motorcycle gangs. Meanwhile, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, cast as the gang’s leader and his menacing sidekick, delivered magnetic performances that played off each other flawlessly. The film struck an astute balance between humor, chaos, and the unbreakable bonds of brotherhood.

Adam Stone’s cinematography captured the essence of the film beautifully, while the sound team, led by Amanda Beggs and Lyman Hardy, skillfully encapsulated the heart and soul of the story: the electrifying arrival of the chopper-riding gang, roaring like thunder through the tranquil Midwest suburbs. The Bikeriders is a badass tale of rule-breakers, outcasts, and the profound camaraderie forged through their shared defiance and an unrelenting yearning for freedom.

The World Premiere of our second film, George C. Wolfe’s Rustin, was graced with a pre-recorded message from none other than President Barack Obama, who eloquently stated that the film “honors people who recognized injustice and spoke up against it.” This powerful film examines the life of Bayard Rustin, portrayed with astonishing brilliance by Colman Domingo, shedding light on one of the unsung heroes of Black history. Rustin, who should have rightfully occupied a prominent place in the annals of the Civil Rights era, had his legacy overshadowed due to his sexuality and past associations with communism. George C. Wolfe’s film stands as a resolute correction of this historical oversight, offering a swift, enlightening, and humorous portrayal of the man who orchestrated the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Colman Domingo’s performance is nothing short of a revelation, allowing him to finally bask in the limelight. His charisma, charm, and sheer power are infused in his performance, setting the stage for Domingo to receive many well-deserved accolades for his exceptional portrayal. There is a great scene in the film where Rustin and his team show Congressman Powell (Jeffrey Wright) all that they have achieved in just seven weeks of planning. That scintillating determination and radiant energy is what makes Rustin a must-see film.

Our day concluded with the highly anticipated World Premiere of Emerald Fennell’s extraordinary Saltburn, a film that had ignited immense excitement among many of us at the festival. And let me tell you, it not only met but exceeded all expectations. Fennell, following up on her bold and mischievous debut Promising Young Woman, takes an even more daring dive into the world of social aristocracy with Saltburn. Barry Keoghan delivers a jaw-dropping performance as Oliver, a reserved and unpopular student hailing from a fractured middle-class family. He becomes entwined with Felix (Jacob Elordi), a strikingly handsome and affluent schoolmate, who extends an invitation for Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s opulent estate, Saltburn. As Oliver immerses himself in this new world, we begin to uncover a layer of dexterity and cunning hidden beneath the seemingly apprehensive surface. Fennell’s direction is masterful and her screenplay exudes resourcefulness and audacious creativity. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see her competing in both categories during the awards season. The ensemble cast, including standouts like Rosamund Pike (possibly the best in show), Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan (who leaves us wanting more!), Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver, effortlessly handles the sharp and sardonic dialogue. Linus Sandgren’s vibrant cinematography promises to be among the most celebrated of the year. From start to finish, Saltburn is a wild and savage spellbinder. Transfixing and hypnotic, Emerald Fennell has crafted a provocative and diabolical masterpiece steeped in lies, deception, and a multitude of twists and turns down each corridor of the titular mansion. Saltburn shines brilliantly on every conceivable level and will be one of the most talked-about and acclaimed films of the year. The first day of the 50th Telluride Film Festival was exceptional. Friday brings Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers and the World Premiere of Nyad, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. It promises to be another exciting day in the therapeutic mountains of Telluride.