Oh yes, that sound you hear is Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper entering the Oscar race with Maestro, the sophomore feature directed by Cooper. Premiering in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival, the biopic about the life of legendary conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia didn’t grab me from the get-go but, powered by two compelling, charismatic lead performances, it did win me over in the emphatically emotional second half where all the high notes are hit.

The film opens with a brief intro scene – in color – where an aged Bernstein is seen mid-interview, before switching to an hour of black and white footage depicting the maestro’s younger years and going chromatic again for the second hour (thus continuing the trend of color/monochrome splice we’ve seen this year in films from Oppenheimer to Poor Things). Bernstein’s rise to fame and his courtship with Felicia are very quickly established in act 1. Aside from a couple of fantasy musical sequences, the milestones of their early lives are introduced without much fanfare. To me, this part of the story leans a little too heavy on exposition and lacks the dramatic tension or stylistic sparks that bring you close to a creative’s mind.

Of course, we already see Bernstein’s clearly sexual relationships with men in this period, but besides an extended, meaninful glance thrown by one of Bernstein’s lovers (played by Matt Bomer) at the bubbly, freshly enamored Felicia, there doesn’t seem to be any conflict that would justify the big-screen treatment. Where are the flaws that make a person interesting and the challenges that make their life worth watching? Well, I need not have worried. Around the halfway mark, Bernstein’s sister (played by Sarah Silverman) warns Felicia that there’s a price to pay for being in the orbit of someone as forceful as her brother. And as we re-enter the color era, with the Bernsteins well into middle age, the cracks begin to show. The maestro continues to see any attractive man that comes his way and, now with three children and nationwide fame, it’s become trickier for Felicia to uphold or even remember the deal she made when marrying Bernstein. In an expertly composed, unbroken medium shot, she comes at him with some hard truths and suddenly renders this God-like figure a more-than-mortal human being with all his vanity and fears exposed. It’s a scene that electrifies and rivals anything from Marriage Story in terms of emotional ferocity.

By far my favorite scene in the film comes moments later where we see Bernstein conducting an orchestra inside a cathedral. The mise-en-scène isn’t particularly complex, with the camera swirling around the man at work, creating music live in front of an enraptured audience. While nothing is spoken, what you see and hear tells you so much about the person in the middle of that glorious storm of sound. A master of symphony, a disciple of music who pours everything he’s got, body and soul, into the notes, a man with a mission. When the piece is done and he rushes off stage to kiss his wife, you know she means what she says and that this deeply imperfect husband/father who can be so obliviously cruel really has nothing but love inside him. A sensorially overwhelming, narratively incisive interlude that makes perfect use of Bernstein’s powerful music.

Cooper is obviously very good in this scene, quite literally throwing himself into the chorus like a man possessed. The intensity he brings goes beyond the performative and touches on something spiritual. But overall I’d say Mulligan is even more impressive playing Felicia, an artist in her own right but forever known as the spouse of one of music’s giants. A woman with so much love to give but still depleted having to share her husband not only with other men, but the entire world. The film gets a little weepy towards the end where it focuses on Felicia’s unsuccessful fight with cancer. Mulligan is not at fault, though. Her performance is never less than dignified and will deservedly elicit great sympathy from the viewers.

While I find Maestro’s relative weakness in the writing department redeemed by its actors, it’s worth briefly mentioning something else I saw that thrives purely on sharp writing. Hungarian director Gábor Reisz’s third feature, Explanation for Everything, chronicles a week in the life of those surrounding a high school student about to take his final exam. On the big day, the student’s inability to answer the questions is overshadowed by a symbolic nationality pin he wears. This wardrobe detail leads to a political scandal that uncovers ugly realities in modern-day Hungary. At 152 minutes, the intricately layered societal drama is too long. But it reminds you of the seductive and thought-provoking force of strong screenwriting – think the politically-minded mysteries crafted by Asghar Farhadi or Cristian Mungiu. Instead of explaining everything to you, these works of investigative cinema invite critical questions you never thought to ask.