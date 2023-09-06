This year’s tumultuous circumstances have prompted a shift from the original date of November 18th, 2023 to January 9, 2024.

Press Release:

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced the 14th Governors Awards will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Originally slated for November 18, 2023, the rescheduled event will present Honorary Awards to Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar® statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The 14th Governors Awards is proudly supported by Rolex, the Exclusive Watch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For tickets and general inquiries about the Governors Awards, contact AcademyEvents@Oscars.org.

# # #

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars®. With the world’s largest film museum and collection, the Academy preserves our cinematic history and presents honest and powerful programs about cinema’s past, present, and future. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

ABOUT ROLEX AND CINEMA

For many decades, Rolex has maintained close ties with the world of cinema. Its watches have played a role in numerous films, including Oscar®-winning masterpieces. The company promotes excellence, encourages the preservation and transmission of the cinematic arts and celebrates progress by accompanying cinema legends and budding talents: through its Testimonees such as Martin Scorsese and James Cameron, its partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative for talented young filmmakers. Rolex has partnered with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2017, serving as Proud Sponsor of the Oscars®, hosting the event’s Greenroom, while also supporting the Governors Awards. To assist in the preservation of film history for future generations, Rolex became a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Through its support of the film industry, Rolex champions excellence, the perpetuation of knowledge, the conservation of the art of filmmaking and the rise of new talent.

FOLLOW THE ACADEMY

www.oscars.org

www.facebook.com/TheAcademy

www.youtube.com/Oscars

www.twitter.com/TheAcademy

www.instagram.com/TheAcademy

www.tiktok.com/@Oscars