Today, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced that Bradley Cooper’s MAESTRO will close AFI FEST 2023. MAESTRO is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. The film reunites Cooper with Oscar®-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (AFI Class of 1992) and is co-written by Cooper and Oscar® winner Josh Singer (Spotlight). Producing alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Cooper are Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger. MAESTRO will screen as the Closing Night Red Carpet Premiere at AFI FEST on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

“MAESTRO displays Bradley Cooper’s symphony of talent with the power of a cymbal crash,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “It is AFI’s honor to shine a light upon this extraordinary work of art on the festival’s Closing Night.”

As previously announced, the World Premiere of LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND, written and directed by Sam Esmail (AFI Class of 2004), will open AFI FEST on October 25. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the highly anticipated apocalyptic thriller stars Academy Award® winner Julia Roberts, Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali, Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon. The five-day festival will include a curated selection of Red Carpet Premieres, Special Screenings, World Cinema, Documentaries and Short Films.