2023 Venice Dispatch: Will Win / Should Win
Having now seen all 23 films in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival (including two top-tier ones that screened...
Awards Daily’s Mark Johnson and Clarence Moye sit down to talk about their Telluride Film Festival experience and the films they saw together while attending the 50th anniversary edition. Check out their video conversation below!
Clarence Moye is an editor of film and television at Awards Daily. He is a member of Critics Choice and the Hollywood Critics Association. Follow him on Twitter at @ClarenceMoye.
Something notable about #Venezia80 is that a large number of films deal with subjects surrounding young people. Competition entry Finally...
This morning, I contributed to the audible sniffles and sobs at the screening of Origin, the 5th narrative feature by...
If there is a dark horse in this race right now, my money is on Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins....
Emma Stone gives the performance of her career in Yorgos Lanthimos' brilliant, funny and very R-rated Poor Things. Even if...
Wowsers, of all people I did not expect 74-year-old Polish director Agnieszka Holland to deliver the most harrowing, gut-wrenchingly urgent...
