Full List, from Deadline:

VENICE 79

Golden Lion

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Silver Lion Best Director

Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano

Special Jury Prize

Green Border, Agnieszka Holland

Best Screenplay

Pablo Larrain and Guillermo Calderón, El Conde

Best Actress

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor

Peter Sarsgaard, Memory

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Seydou Sarr, Io Capitano

HORIZONS

Best Film

Explanation For Everything, Gábor Reisz

Best Director

Mika Gustafson, Paradise Is Burning

Special Jury Prize

Una Sterminata Domenica, Alain Parroni

Best Actress

Margarita Rosa De Francisco, El Paraiso

Best Actor

Tergel Bold-Erdene, City of Wind

Best Screenplay

El Paraiso, Enrico Maria Artale

Best Short Film

A Short Trip, Erenik Beqiri

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

Love Is A Gun, Lee Hong-Chi

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award

FELICITÀ (HAPPINESS), Micaela Ramazzotti

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary

Thank You Very Much, Alex Braverman