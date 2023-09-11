Two weeks ago, we gathered around the Water Cooler to dish on our most anticipated films of the 2023 fall season. Now, it’s TV’s turn, but with the strike interrupting many writers’ rooms across Hollywood, what does television have to offer in the fall? More than you’d think, it turns out. There are several very high-profile new series and limited series worth your attention that Joey and Clarence are very excited about (Megan could not join us this week). Returning series, however, look a little more weak with Netflix’s The Crown leading that grouping. However, somehow, they both completely omitted their single most anticipated returning show of the 2023 fall season: HBO’s The Gilded Age (returning October 29). So, aside from that, enjoy our (mostly) complete listing of our most anticipated shows of the 2023 Fall TV season!

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)