Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan believes The Morning Show is at its “most confident and binge-able” in its third season.

Since its first season dropped in 2019, The Morning Show has followed HBO’s Newsroom format—or what I like to call The Lake House technique of reflecting on the recent past (Keanu Reeves) from the “future” or our present (Sandra Bullock). Often the Apple TV+ drama series has felt like flipping through the previous class’s yearbook and reminiscing about #MeToo, Matt Lauer, and the early days of COVID. However, in its third season, many of The Morning Show’s big swings connect when the show veers away from this juxtaposition and allows the characters to exist in this modern meta-verse that might be a little, or a lot, like ours.

Picking up nearly two years after the events of the Season 2 finale (the cyrons are great clues, with messages like “CODA wins Best Picture”), Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) now leads the UBA+ docuseries Unfiltered, where she sits down with prominent figures; Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) somehow scores the anchor desk for The Evening News; and we’re also introduced to former Olympian-turned-TV-personality Chris Hunter (Nicole Beharie) on “the teacup,” aka The Morning Show. Still picking up the pieces from the repercussions of both Mitch Kessler’s sexual transgressions and COVID, the smarmy Corey Ellison (Billy Crudup) wants to sell the network to rocket launcher Elon-Musk-he’s-not Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Note: I’m sure that Musk finds the comparison to Hamm’s character comparable, but this casting is the ultimate form of flattery.

The Morning Show is at its most confident and binge-able in this third season, especially in the way it depicts the ins and outs of television upfronts and how TV personalities have to sing for their supper to ad executives. The series also gives you a battleground view of cyber attacks and how staff members respond to data dumps featuring salary reveals, performance reviews, and racist emails. The real-life series producers do a lot of shit-stirring in this third season, and I found myself unable to wait for the next episode the same way I can’t get enough of Reddit’s fauxmoi threads. You judge yourself a little bit for it.

The Morning Show leans into this gossip angle as much as it admonishes it. In an Episode 4 scene on Coney Island, Alex gets accosted by a surly funnel-cake maker for being a slut who brought down the beloved Mitch Kessler. “It gets to me all the time, but that guy’s not mad at me,” she says. “Strangers take a lot of shit out on me. Whatever they can’t say to their girlfriends or wives, I’m the punching bag. It’s okay. It’s part of the job.” Like FX’s Dave and Amazon Prime’s Swarm, The Morning Show continues the dialogue on celebrity and fandom, and this moment proves to be one of the most interesting from the series as a whole as well as from Aniston’s character.

Speaking of Alex, the casting of Hamm proves to be a welcome shakeup for the season, not only for the storyline but also for his chemistry with Aniston. It’s very rare to watch two TV icons—ridiculously good-looking and larger than life—go head to head and generate some serious heat. Aniston so rarely gets matched with actors worthy of her star power, and Hamm might be the perfect foil.

When the series dwells too long in the past, the pace slows. In Episode 5’s “Love Island,” we rewind to the early days of COVID leading up to the 2021 Insurrection, and even the editing feels hurried and antsy to get back to the “present”-day action. It’s an episode that’s the equivalent of, “This could have been an email,” with the ultimate reveal not being nearly as interesting (or surprising) as the build-up to it. The series still doesn’t quite know what to make of Bradley Jackson, and when she’s missing from an episode, I can’t say she’s missed. You get to spend more time with characters like Mia (Karen Pittman) and Stella (Greta Lee) who both might be just as complicated but have more interesting layers to delve into. It’s great to see both Pittman and Lee getting more to do in this third season! (Even if Pittman is still fretting over an Andre—just like on And Just Like That…).

The Morning Show gets some flack from critics, but it’s the only show plucky enough to play with the idea of what our world could be with some transparency and steps toward progress rather than sitting in our own filth of complaints on Twitter. It cosplays what it would be like if figures like Elon Musk were held accountable, if real-life canceled personalities could evolve from their actions to become better humans, and most importantly, if the people we watch on TV felt suddenly and overwhelmingly compelled to reveal the truth.

The Morning Show episodes drop on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.