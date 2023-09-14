SCAD in partnership with Variety announced that cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema will be honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Award at the 26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Van Hoytema will be honored during the festival on October 22.

Variety’s 10 Artisans to Watch panel will take place on Oct. 23. You can find a link to the original article posting here: Variety.com.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will return Saturday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, for its 26th year of celebrating acclaimed films and prominent honorees. Presented by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the SCAD Savannah Film Festival is filled with cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival. The SCAD Savannah Film Festival has become a distinguished stop on the road to the Academy Awards, hosting exclusive screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, and workshops at SCAD’s historic theaters and industry-leading studio spaces. The full festival line-up will be announced on October 6. For additional information and tickets, visit filmfest.scad.edu.