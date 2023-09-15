Every so often, I see a pundit push a film that isn’t “in the conversation” but could potentially still be a movie Oscar voters might like. As you all know, I’ve been doing this a long time, long enough to remember that when I started we chased the race. We didn’t make the race. We didn’t determine, more or less, the nominees before voters had a crack at it. In second guessing them, we naturally winnow the herd, sometimes I think too much and by the end we ask ourselves, is that all there is?

But that isn’t all there is. There are plenty of movies that are released and do well but are forgotten come Oscar season. That can even be true of films the pundits have carefully carried through the season like an egg. You can bring an Oscar voter to water, but you can’t make them think, I mean drink, I mean vote.

The thing is, this Academy, in 2023, is far more sophisticated than the Academy of old. I kind of miss the old Academy, though, I have to admit. It was fun trying to predict what they would do because they were such a fixed demographic for so long. Old timers who built Hollywood now mostly in retirement. But that isn’t what defines the Academy now. They’re younger, hipper and many of them are voting members without having made much of a career for themselves. That’s not to throw shade, that’s just to say that it used to be you had to really be an established pillar in the community to be allowed in the room.

Now, we can expect the younger, hipper voters to pick films that have set the film critics alight with enthusiasm, the Drive My Car of it all. Those sophisticated tastes drive the Best Picture race, for better and worse. We kind of miss the days of the old mainstream hits, don’t we?

The truth is that we don’t really know for sure what movies the Academy will ultimately choose. We get a pretty good idea by how the year progresses. Let’s take last year’s lineup and see where the films came from:

Everything Everywhere All at Once – South by Southwest fest (March, 2022)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Toronto

Avatar: The Way of Water – wide release, December 2022

The Banshees of Inisherin – Venice

Elvis – Cannes

The Fabelmans – Toronto

Tár – Venice/Telluride

Top Gun: Maverick – wide release, May, 2022

Triangle of Sadness – Cannes

Women Talking – Telluride

Let’s look at the last year when movies were really thriving, 2019:

Parasite – Cannes, Palme d’Or

Ford v Ferrari – Telluride

The Irishman – New York Film Fest

Jojo Rabbit – Toronto

Joker – Venice

Little Women – wide release, Christmas, 2019

Marriage Story – Venice

1917 – wide release, December 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Cannes

Once again, we have two wide release films that landed a Best Picture nomination. For whatever reason, no film that has been released late has managed to win Best Picture since the Oscars changed their date, roughly 2003/2004.

2022-Everything Everywhere – March, 2022

2021-CODA – Sundance

2020-Nomadland – Venice

2019-Parasite – Cannes

2018-Green Book – Toronto

2017-The Shape of Water – Venice

2016-Moonlight – Telluride

2015-Spotlight – Venice

2014-Birdman – Venice

2013-12 Years a Slave – Telluride

2012-Argo – Telluride

2011-The Artist – Cannes

2010-The King’s Speech – Telluride

2009-The Hurt Locker – Toronto

2008-Slumdog Millionaire – Telluride

2007-No Country for Old Men – Cannes

2006-The Departed – September, 2006

2005-Crash – Toronto

2004-Million Dollar Baby — December, 2004

2003-ROTK – December, 2003

2002-December, 2002

2001-A Beautiful Mind, December 2001

2000-Gladiator, May 2000

1999-American Beauty, September, 1999

1998-Shakespeare in Love, December, 1998

1997-Titanic, December 1997

1996-The English Patient, November, 1996



It is remarkable that the date change had that big of an effect on Best Picture. But Hollywood was changing too, of course. Franchise movies were on the rise. The internet was changing how we talked about the Oscars and at some point, an entire industry bloomed around the economy of the Oscar race.

But it also has meant that some films get left behind. Here are a few that keep cropping up here and there that seem not exactly “in the conversation” but were good enough for people to remember them.

Air – Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s crowdpleasing film about Michael Jordan’s once-in-a-lifetime deal with Nike. But more importantly, it was their first film with a production company that would cut the actors in on the film’s profits.

Blackberry – Matt Johnson’s winning film about the rise and fall of the Blackberry. I didn’t have a Blackberry, I had a TREO. But I do remember the days well. Somehow, the film was well received but just isn’t on the radar.

Asteroid City – Wes Anderson’s bright and creative ensemble piece also seems to have slipped through the fingers of awards season.

I don’t know if any of these movies have a chance or not, but it is worth noting that once we decide the race, and the consensus, it becomes all too easy to pretend that Oscar voters are doing the choosing. They really respond to what the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and the Actors Guild all choose. Every so often, the producers rallies the troops to push a movie in that might be getting the shaft. We saw this happen with Little Women and again with Women Talking.

Not much has changed since last week. Toronto didn’t really move the needle because, if I’m honest, without celebrities there you don’t have the same kind of hype and excitement that’s usually there. Film Twitter reactions don’t really cut it. Until we find out what the audience award winner is, which we’ll find out on Sunday, we won’t know what was a mover and a shaker there.

Clayton Davis over at Variety has laid out his predictions for the Audience Award:

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features) — Alexander Payne “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) — Hayao Miyazaki “Origin” (Neon) — Ava DuVernay “American Fiction” (MGM) — Cord Jefferson “Rustin” (Netflix) — George C. Wolfe “Sing Sing” (No U.S. Distribution) — Greg Kwedar “The Burial” (Amazon MGM) — Maggie Betts “His Three Daughters” (No U.S. Distribution) — Azazel Jacobs “One Life” (No U.S. Distribution) — James Hawes “Wicked Little Letters” (No U.S. Distribution) — Thea Sharrock One point he makes that I found fascinating is that he brings up Colman Domingo’s prominence in the Best Actor race for Rustin, but then he says that the film Sing Sing at TIFF featured Domingo in attendance (the studio signed the waiver). And that had sustained applause, leading Clayton to wonder how that might shift Domingo’s performance in Rustin. He writes: “George C. Wolfe’s historical biopic “Rustin” is a crowd-pleaser and is said to have played to rapturous applause on Tuesday. However, its star Colman Domingo, who received one of the TIFF Tribute Awards, had another hit at the fest, the independent “Sing Sing,” which tells the story of a theater group made up of formerly incarcerated actors. Domingo was allowed to promote due to receiving a SAG interim agreement, and his presence helped the movie garner a four-minute standing ovation. That could give the movie an edge over his civil rights movie from Netflix, or worse yet, create a vote split. Nonetheless, he remains one of the leading contenders in the best actor race.” We’ll be keeping an eye out for the dueling Colman Domingo movies. Here are the predictions this week: Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Holdovers

Poor Things

Barbie

Maestro

The Color Purple

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Killer

Alts: Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers, Air, Saltburn, Rustin, The Boys in the Boat Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Alts: David Fincher, The Killer; Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Alts: Margot Robbie, Barbie; Jodie Comer, The Bikeriders; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Alts: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers; Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Michael Fassbender, The Killer Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Alts: Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Matt Damon, Oppenheimer; Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers; Tom Hardy, The Bikeriders Supporting Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

America Ferrera, Barbie

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Alts: Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Julianne Moore, May December Adapted Screenplay

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

All of Us Strangers

Alts: The Killer, The Color Purple, The Zone of Interest, Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Barbie

Past Lives

Rustin

Anatomy of a Fall Editing

Oppenheimer

The Killer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Ferrari Cinematography

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

Saltburn Costumes

Poor Things

Barbie

The Color Purple

Napoleon

Asteroid City Production Design

Poor Things

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Asteroid City