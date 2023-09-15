Every so often, I see a pundit push a film that isn’t “in the conversation” but could potentially still be a movie Oscar voters might like. As you all know, I’ve been doing this a long time, long enough to remember that when I started we chased the race. We didn’t make the race. We didn’t determine, more or less, the nominees before voters had a crack at it. In second guessing them, we naturally winnow the herd, sometimes I think too much and by the end we ask ourselves, is that all there is?
But that isn’t all there is. There are plenty of movies that are released and do well but are forgotten come Oscar season. That can even be true of films the pundits have carefully carried through the season like an egg. You can bring an Oscar voter to water, but you can’t make them think, I mean drink, I mean vote.
The thing is, this Academy, in 2023, is far more sophisticated than the Academy of old. I kind of miss the old Academy, though, I have to admit. It was fun trying to predict what they would do because they were such a fixed demographic for so long. Old timers who built Hollywood now mostly in retirement. But that isn’t what defines the Academy now. They’re younger, hipper and many of them are voting members without having made much of a career for themselves. That’s not to throw shade, that’s just to say that it used to be you had to really be an established pillar in the community to be allowed in the room.
Now, we can expect the younger, hipper voters to pick films that have set the film critics alight with enthusiasm, the Drive My Car of it all. Those sophisticated tastes drive the Best Picture race, for better and worse. We kind of miss the days of the old mainstream hits, don’t we?
The truth is that we don’t really know for sure what movies the Academy will ultimately choose. We get a pretty good idea by how the year progresses. Let’s take last year’s lineup and see where the films came from:
Everything Everywhere All at Once – South by Southwest fest (March, 2022)
All Quiet on the Western Front – Toronto
Avatar: The Way of Water – wide release, December 2022
The Banshees of Inisherin – Venice
Elvis – Cannes
The Fabelmans – Toronto
Tár – Venice/Telluride
Top Gun: Maverick – wide release, May, 2022
Triangle of Sadness – Cannes
Women Talking – Telluride
Let’s look at the last year when movies were really thriving, 2019:
Parasite – Cannes, Palme d’Or
Ford v Ferrari – Telluride
The Irishman – New York Film Fest
Jojo Rabbit – Toronto
Joker – Venice
Little Women – wide release, Christmas, 2019
Marriage Story – Venice
1917 – wide release, December 2019
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Cannes
Once again, we have two wide release films that landed a Best Picture nomination. For whatever reason, no film that has been released late has managed to win Best Picture since the Oscars changed their date, roughly 2003/2004.
2022-Everything Everywhere – March, 2022
2021-CODA – Sundance
2020-Nomadland – Venice
2019-Parasite – Cannes
2018-Green Book – Toronto
2017-The Shape of Water – Venice
2016-Moonlight – Telluride
2015-Spotlight – Venice
2014-Birdman – Venice
2013-12 Years a Slave – Telluride
2012-Argo – Telluride
2011-The Artist – Cannes
2010-The King’s Speech – Telluride
2009-The Hurt Locker – Toronto
2008-Slumdog Millionaire – Telluride
2007-No Country for Old Men – Cannes
2006-The Departed – September, 2006
2005-Crash – Toronto
2004-Million Dollar Baby — December, 2004
2003-ROTK – December, 2003
2002-December, 2002
2001-A Beautiful Mind, December 2001
2000-Gladiator, May 2000
1999-American Beauty, September, 1999
1998-Shakespeare in Love, December, 1998
1997-Titanic, December 1997
1996-The English Patient, November, 1996
It is remarkable that the date change had that big of an effect on Best Picture. But Hollywood was changing too, of course. Franchise movies were on the rise. The internet was changing how we talked about the Oscars and at some point, an entire industry bloomed around the economy of the Oscar race.
But it also has meant that some films get left behind. Here are a few that keep cropping up here and there that seem not exactly “in the conversation” but were good enough for people to remember them.
Air – Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s crowdpleasing film about Michael Jordan’s once-in-a-lifetime deal with Nike. But more importantly, it was their first film with a production company that would cut the actors in on the film’s profits.
Blackberry – Matt Johnson’s winning film about the rise and fall of the Blackberry. I didn’t have a Blackberry, I had a TREO. But I do remember the days well. Somehow, the film was well received but just isn’t on the radar.
Asteroid City – Wes Anderson’s bright and creative ensemble piece also seems to have slipped through the fingers of awards season.
I don’t know if any of these movies have a chance or not, but it is worth noting that once we decide the race, and the consensus, it becomes all too easy to pretend that Oscar voters are doing the choosing. They really respond to what the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and the Actors Guild all choose. Every so often, the producers rallies the troops to push a movie in that might be getting the shaft. We saw this happen with Little Women and again with Women Talking.
Not much has changed since last week. Toronto didn’t really move the needle because, if I’m honest, without celebrities there you don’t have the same kind of hype and excitement that’s usually there. Film Twitter reactions don’t really cut it. Until we find out what the audience award winner is, which we’ll find out on Sunday, we won’t know what was a mover and a shaker there.
Clayton Davis over at Variety has laid out his predictions for the Audience Award:
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) — Alexander Payne
- “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) — Hayao Miyazaki
- “Origin” (Neon) — Ava DuVernay
- “American Fiction” (MGM) — Cord Jefferson
- “Rustin” (Netflix) — George C. Wolfe
- “Sing Sing” (No U.S. Distribution) — Greg Kwedar
- “The Burial” (Amazon MGM) — Maggie Betts
- “His Three Daughters” (No U.S. Distribution) — Azazel Jacobs
- “One Life” (No U.S. Distribution) — James Hawes
- “Wicked Little Letters” (No U.S. Distribution) — Thea Sharrock
One point he makes that I found fascinating is that he brings up Colman Domingo’s prominence in the Best Actor race for Rustin, but then he says that the film Sing Sing at TIFF featured Domingo in attendance (the studio signed the waiver). And that had sustained applause, leading Clayton to wonder how that might shift Domingo’s performance in Rustin. He writes:
“George C. Wolfe’s historical biopic “Rustin” is a crowd-pleaser and is said to have played to rapturous applause on Tuesday. However, its star Colman Domingo, who received one of the TIFF Tribute Awards, had another hit at the fest, the independent “Sing Sing,” which tells the story of a theater group made up of formerly incarcerated actors. Domingo was allowed to promote due to receiving a SAG interim agreement, and his presence helped the movie garner a four-minute standing ovation. That could give the movie an edge over his civil rights movie from Netflix, or worse yet, create a vote split. Nonetheless, he remains one of the leading contenders in the best actor race.”
We’ll be keeping an eye out for the dueling Colman Domingo movies.
Here are the predictions this week:
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Barbie
Maestro
The Color Purple
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
The Killer
Alts: Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers, Air, Saltburn, Rustin, The Boys in the Boat
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Alts: David Fincher, The Killer; Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Annette Bening, Nyad
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Alts: Margot Robbie, Barbie; Jodie Comer, The Bikeriders; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Alts: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers; Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Michael Fassbender, The Killer
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Alts: Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Matt Damon, Oppenheimer; Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers; Tom Hardy, The Bikeriders
Supporting Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
America Ferrera, Barbie
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Alts: Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Julianne Moore, May December
Adapted Screenplay
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
All of Us Strangers
Alts: The Killer, The Color Purple, The Zone of Interest,
Original Screenplay
The Holdovers
Barbie
Past Lives
Rustin
Anatomy of a Fall
Editing
Oppenheimer
The Killer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ferrari
Cinematography
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Killer
Saltburn
Costumes
Poor Things
Barbie
The Color Purple
Napoleon
Asteroid City
Production Design
Poor Things
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Asteroid City