I’ve said it before: TIFF has always been my dream festival.

It was the summer of 2007, and I was visiting Toronto for the first time after my aunt and her family just moved to the city. I loved Niagra Falls, but what my Enertainment-Weekly-reading, pop-culture-obsessed 13-year-old self really wanted to do was go to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Of course, staying until September and skipping school to go to a bunch of movies was out of the question for my mom, even if she was very supportive and equally movie-obsessed, but I made a promise to myself that summer: I was going to go to TIFF someday.

My experience attending TIFF for the first time last year was everything I could have hoped for, and my second time around was even better! It’s always a privilege to go to any film or industry event with a press badge around your neck—this is especially true for TIFF because I have such a deep, sentimental attachment to the festival and accomplishing my crazy teenage dream.

I watched over 40(!) films in 8 days. In reading my TIFF diaries, I hope you’ll get a sense of the festival’s atmosphere and walk away with some movies to keep on your radar for awards season and beyond. In part one, I’ll focus on the comedies I saw at TIFF this year. Let’s dive in…

Pain Hustlers:

It may seem strange that I’m including a film about the opioid epidemic in my comedy recap, but that’s clearly what director David Yates is going for here— Think “The Wolf of Wall Street” with pill-pushing pharmaceutical reps as our main villains.

I should mention that in addition to going to TIFF, 13-year-old me also deeply loved Chris Evans (I still do). And in the top tier of “I’ll see them in anything actors” is one Emily Blunt, but their presence isn’t enough to catapult Pain Hustlers to must-see status. I love how stylish the film is; Colleen Atwood’s costumes are a masterclass in contemporary fashion. Blunt is absolutely magnetic (even if her accent is a bit inconsistent) as a down-on-her-luck single mom recruited to sell a drug that promises faster and safer pain relief for cancer patients. Pain Hustlers has its moments, but it’s uneven—the pacing, the tone, the humor, it’s all a bit convoluted and trying too hard to emulate other projects rather than execute its vision—resulting in a film that’s just OK, but never as funny, clever, or as emotionally-punchy as it wants to be.

Hit Man:

I knew I’d like Hit Man; I genuinely like any and all films with Richard Linklater’s name attached. What I didn’t expect was how much I’d really, really like Hit Man.

Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a philosophy professor who begins going undercover as a fake hitman, helping police officers catch his would-be clients soliciting a murder. All is fun and games, and wigs and fake accents, until one day, Johnson finds himself charmed by Madison, a woman (Adria Arjona) seeking to dispose of her abusive husband. He helps her avoid getting caught, and soon, the two begin a fun, sexy, no-strings-attached relationship—until the complications and multiple identities catch up to them.

Powell is so, so charming in this role and cements himself as a star with major A-list potential. The script, co-written by Powell and Linklater, has fun playing with the details of the insane true story and throwing in red herrings, twists and turns.

You’ll notice I’ve said “fun” a few times; that’s Hit Man’s greatest strength: it doesn’t take itself too seriously and provides laughs and a great time at the movies. It’s also seriously sexy. There’s a lot of talk (and complaints) about how intelligent movies for adults aren’t being made anymore. Hit Man is that movie. My favorite comedy, and a standout, from the 2023 TIFF lineup.

Dream Scenario:

Paul Matthews is an average guy, a suburban college professor, and family man who starts showing up in people’s dreams. First, his daughter, then an ex, a friend of a friend, and soon millions of strangers are dreaming of Paul. He’s not doing anything in these dreams, just standing around, an unexplainable phenomenon that transforms Paul into a global celebrity.

It’s an absurd premise. And it works. Dream Scenario offers a disturbing (and very funny) metacommentary on modern internet culture and fame, bolstered by one of Nicolas Cage’s very best performances. Kristoffer Borgli’s direction is solid and confident; however, his script gets a bit lost in the many ideas Dream Scenario is trying to balance. I didn’t find the film’s back half as compelling as the beginning. Still, I can appreciate that the film really is trying something original, inventive, and very clever.

Dumb Money:

I might be one of the few people to not know much about the GameStop/Reddit/Wall Street saga. I never bothered to go beyond a few headlines about one of the biggest financial scandals of our time. Luckily, my ignorance lent itself to movie bliss because my lack of knowledge allowed me to completely give myself over to Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money. A film that proved to be pretty smart.

It’s 2021, and Wall Street is betting against GameStop. Keith Gill, an amateur investor and part-time YouTuber, disagrees. He invests big in the stock and creates videos detailing why he believes in GameStop and why the company is undervalued. His arguments catch the attention of Reddit, and soon, average people begin investing, too. The stock prices rise, and the billionaires lose big.

Dumb Money doesn’t offer new information, but it tells its story well, making good use of a staked cast (Paul Dano and America Ferrera are standouts) and Gillespie’s brisk filmmaking style.

Dumb Money hits theaters on September 22, so you don’t have to wait long to see it.

Next Goal Wins:

I’ve been looking forward to Next Goal Wins for a long time. The project wrapped production in 2020 and has since been plagued with delays. My exposure to Taika Waititi’s work has yielded mixed results; I loved Jojo Rabbit, liked What We Did in the Shadows, and very much disliked his contributions to the Thor franchise. Waititi has such a strong voice as a filmmaker, and I was excited to see what that meant when he tackled the world of international soccer.

Thomas Rongen is tasked with coaching the American Samoa national football team, generally considered the worst team in the world. It’s not an ideal job, but Rongen has burned bridges and has nowhere else to go.

The American Samoans aren’t looking to dominate. They just want to qualify for the World Cup and score one goal on the international stage. Just one goal.

Michael Fassbender is great as Rongen, and it’s easy to root for his team of unlikely players (led by the wonderful Kaimana). The comedy and the more emotional beats work well together. Waititi’s voice and style come across rather strongly; for some, it might be a little too strong, but I think Next Goal Wins comes out as a winner.

Uproar:

Julian Dennison stars as a young boy who wants to go to drama school despite his mother’s (Minnie Driver) disapproval. He’s growing up in New Zealand against a backdrop of racial tension and his own identity crisis. Uproar is a tiny movie— but directors Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch have filled it with humor, charm, and sweetness. A wonderfully told coming-of-age story that left me smitten.

Mother, Couch:

David (Ewan McGregor) is visiting a furniture store with his mother (Ellen Burstyn) when an old couch catches her eye. She plants herself on the couch and refuses to leave, forcing David to call in his older, estranged siblings (Rhys Ifans and Lara Flynn Boyle) for help. I’m a sucker for dysfunctional family dramas. It’s just a shame that Mother, Couch doesn’t do much with its interesting premise or the natural charm of its cast.

Niclas Larsson’s directorial debut has its moments, especially when the siblings are squabbling or when Taylor Russell appears as the daughter of the furniture store’s owner. The problem is that Mother, Couch fails to capitalize on any of its momentum and leaves you feeling uncaring and dissatisfied as a result.

Poolman:

I adore Chris Pine, easily my second favorite of the Hollywood Chrises. As for his directorial debut, Poolman, it’s one of the strangest movies I’ve ever seen. Is that a good thing? I honestly don’t know.

The film centers on Pine, a poolman with big dreams of becoming a documentary filmmaker, who gets inadvertently sucked into a city council conspiracy. It’s an attempt at a detective noir with humor reminiscent of The Big Lebowski, except the jokes don’t actually land, the plot doesn’t make sense, the tone is all over the place, and the film manages to waste its entire cast, including Annette Bening (the real crime at hand), and Pine himself.

Don’t get me wrong, I laughed a lot, but for all the wrong reasons—I found the whole thing so absurd, ridiculous, and uncomfortable that I couldn’t help myself. If that’s what Pine was going for, then perhaps he’s succeeded in creating a hidden gem. I actually hope more people get a chance to see Poolman. I’m desperate to know if others will be equally befuddled by it.

I have tickets to see Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice tonight. Because the only thing I want after 40 movies is MORE movies! I’ll be back tomorrow with part two of my TIFF diary.